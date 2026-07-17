LIMEFEST 2026 to Return to The Tank NYC With New Works by Women and Non-Binary Artists

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The Tank NYC has revealed the lineup for LimeFest 2026, their annual festival showcasing new work by women, non-binary, and gender non-conforming artists, curated by Meghan Finn and Hanna Yurfest, playing at The Tank, August 7-30. Tickets ($28) are available for advance purchase now. The Tank's annual LimeFest features new, zesty works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, non-binary, or gender non-conforming.

Moonlighters

Written by Niveka Hobaichan

When an undercover cop who's frustrated with their job meets a vampire who's also a career criminal, both of their worlds change. Moonlighters is a story of the circumstances we've ended up in, what we can do to get out of them and finding solace in the darkness all held inspired by many things, but mainly Can't Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes.

Fri August 7 at 7pm & Sat August 8 at 9:30pm

Lilith

Written by Adina Aaron , Directed by Samantha Ozeas

Before Eve, there was Lilith-the first woman, who would not bow to Adam or to God's order. Yet love ties her to the garden as she and Eve forge a bond of desire and defiance. Lilith, a new play by Adina Aaron and directed by Samantha Ozeas, is a new interpretation of the myth that investigates the gender dynamics, narratives about desire, and embrace of duality which continues to define our culture.

Fri August 7 at 7pm, Sat August 8 at 7pm, Sun August 9 at 3pm, Wed August 12 at 7pm, Thu August 13 at 7pm, Fri August 21 at 7pm & Sat August 22 at 7pm

Baby Bipolar

Written & Performed by Maria Mainelli, Directed by Fiona Campbell

Have you ever been personally victimized by MyChart or found yourself writing a bad review for your therapist? Maria has. Baby Bipolar is the story of one woman's journey from getting diagnosed with bipolar 1 to embracing a life where that doesn't have to be a bad thing. Winner of the 'Old Greeny Laughs Too' award at Old Greeny Fringe Festival. Baby Bipolar is the culmination of the first five years of being 'officially bipolar', hundreds of hours of writing, years of therapy, and several psychiatric breakups. They say laughter is the best medicine but in Maria's experience, Lexapro does a damn good job, too.

Fri August 7 at 9:30pm

Brace Yourself: A Musical Apocalypse

Book & Lyrics by Hannah Z. Morley, Music by Gabi Gibboney, Directed by M. L. Redstone

"Brace Yourself: A Musical Apocalypse" follows Holly, a young girl trying to make her orthodontist appointment to have her braces removed... on the first day of a sudden apocalypse. Along the way, Holly and her friends learn that in an unforgiving world, change is inevitable and usually unexpected. The future you plan for is not always guaranteed. Oftentimes, the only way to survive and be resilient is to learn how to lean on those around you, and let them lean on you, too.

Sat August 8 at 3pm

Lizzie Borden Took an Axe

Written by Marjorie Conn

Step into the mystery! Join Lizzie Borden (performed in drag) on the anniversary of the infamous axe murders of her father and stepmother for a chilling evening where the ghosts of the past return and long-buried secrets are revealed. Lizzie exposes her version of the events leading up to the brutal killings of August 4, 1892. Did she do it? Come decide for yourself... if you dare. More than a century later, the question of her guilt remains one of America's greatest unsolved mysteries.

Sat August 8 at 3pm

CCC: A Montalk in the PanMonticon

Written & Performed by Montgomerie West

CCC: A Montalk In the PanMonticon is an interactive one-woman-show performed, directed, and written by Montgomerie West that physicalizes the digital experience of ideas, information, and social media circulating. The play centers around Montie, who with the help of stagehands guides the audience in a conference-like setting through a series of niche zeitgeist topics around sex and money. This conference, abbreviated to 'CCC' from various titles including 'Cultural Commentary Conference, Content Contemplation Congregation etc.,' is playful and camp, absurd yet authoritative.

Sat August 8 at 7pm

Lake Effect

Lake Effect is a sharp, darkly funny two-hander about siblings Ari and Shana, stuck in a cabin and in each other across time. As identity, trauma, sex, and family tension collide, their bond starts to feel less like home and more like a storm they're trapped inside.

Sat August 8 at 9:30pm

End of the Day, Ep 1

Written by Adrienne Dawes, Directed by Jenny Larson

Survival isn't guaranteed. Neither is coupling up after a massive extinction event. But British reality contestants Tud, Myleigh, and Lancelot keep trying - failing, and failing better. Isolated from the outside world, they dance between denial and acceptance, searching for love and meaning in a pointless, absurd existence. Inspired by Love Island UK, The Sims 4, and Theatre of the Absurd, End of the Day, Ep 1 explores love and connection in the 'coronial age.'

Sun August 9 at 7pm

Franklin the Turtle

Written & Performed by Allison Sonson , Directed by Harrison Stengle

A young ballerina tries to break a generational curse of addiction at the cost of her... turtle.

Sun August 9 at 9:30pm & Mon August 10 at 9:30pm

And Eat It Too

Written by Avery L. Ingvarson, Directed by Aaron Clark Burstein

Described as a mix between The Boys in the Band, The Exterminating Angel, and No Exit, And Eat It Too follows a long term friend group through what should be a normal unspecific game night hang, if not for each member bringing in their own self centered baggage to derail the evening.

Sun August 9 at 9:30pm

METASTASIZED. a dark comedy

Written by Claire Crowley

Helena is probably dying. But not according to her husband, Stan, who recently became a Personal Death Healer. You're welcome, Helena! Their adult children come home to participate in very structured, very important, very Personal Death Healing time. Together, they will heal Helena of death! There is also a kazoo. It's very important.

Mon August 10 at 7pm

Lunaticus

Written & Performed by Danielle Allen, Directed by Grace Cutler

When sudden spells of aphasia and mysterious blackout episodes lead to a life-changing neurological diagnosis, Danielle is left to navigate an escalating disability while sorting through her relationships, confronting her mortality, and reckoning with an unexpectedly fractured sense of self. LUNATICUS is a quirky, nuanced, deeply personal take on one of humanity's most ancient and most misunderstood afflictions.This brand-new solo show dives deep into a real-life story of epilepsy, a condition that's been remarkably underexplored in the American theatre. Despite affecting humans for thousands of years, the experience of epilepsy remains shrouded in mystery and marred by misunderstanding. Danielle Allen's autobiographical tale of the adult-onset epilepsy that upended her life aims to shed light on the diversity of epileptic experiences while reminding us of the power that comes with speaking our stories out loud. This staged reading, presented by Serotonin Stage Company, is produced by Liv Sheridan and directed by Grace Cutler.

Mon August 10 at 7pm

Smash Season 3: The Smashening

Written by Avery L. Ingvarson and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz, Directed by Avery L. Ingvarson

With performances by Aaron Clark Burstein, Devin Zain, Matt Penalva & Nijayè Owens

Ten years after Tom and Julia parted ways as creative partners, Julia has finally completed her Great Gatsby adaptation. However, she has been turned into a giant pile of scarves. Tom, feeling he has to see out her vision, reunites the Bombshell crew to bring the show to BROADWAY! A parody of the hit NBC television series, this show is simultaneously about grief and scarves.

Mon August 10 at 9:30pm & Tue August 11 at 7pm

I don't know, then we die

Written by Amelia Merill

Claire and Mona, best friends for life, lock themselves in the girls' bathroom and get ready for one last school dance before the climate apocalypse ruins everything - including their makeup. Claire knows a secret about the mysterious and deadly Floodwater Flu ravaging their town, but Mona might be too self-absorbed to listen. "I don't know, then we die" is a two-hander about teenage girls who just want to know if the end of the world is for real this time.

Tue August 11 at 9:30pm

Little Spoons

Presented by STRANGEGIRLZZ

Strangegirlzz were looking for a boyfriend. They found one man who understood what it was to suffer and sacrifice life for others - Jesus Chris - and we went to find him at a monastery, and they took away our forks and our knives and our bodies and all we had were little spoons. We shared our money and children and culture and food and energy and we were still wrong. They arrested us. They tried us. They condemned us. They afflicted us. Will they crucify freaky little strangegirlszz like us?

Tue August 11 at 9:30pm

Running for My Life

Written & Performed by Chadota

Running For My Life is a one woman show that blends spoken word, satire and live re-enactments to tell the story of Agnes Tirop, a world-class Kenyan athlete whose life was tragically cut short by femicide.

Wed. August 12 at 7:00 p.m. & Thu. August 13 at 7:00 p.m.

REPLACED!

Written & Directed by Jess Lauricello

REPLACED! is a surrealist sci-fi tragicomedy following a Daughter who returns to her hometown to find that everyone in it has been replaced by aliens. Come out and join us. We'll get you in the end anyway.

Wed. August 12 at 9:30 p.m.

INVINCIBLE / THE BULLETS PASS THROUGH ME / LIKE LIGHT

Written by Oscar K., Directed by Chloe Chow

INVINCIBLE / THE BULLETS PASS THROUGH ME / LIKE LIGHT is a dark comedy revenge fantasy that follows the ghost of an old Korean woman killed in a hate shooting, who teams up with a struggling Korean American standup comedian to find the killer. Think Promising Young Woman meets Bo Burnham meets Kill Bill with better Asian representation.

Wed. August 12 at 9:30 p.m.

Before the Semester Starts

Written & Directed by Curtis Deese, Co-Directed by Matt Hekking

How much can happen before the semester starts?

Thu. August 13 at 9:30 p.m. & Fri. August 14 at 9:30 p.m.

MOONBODIES

Written by Halley Platz, Directed by Lauren Winnenberg

MOONBODIES is an erotic horror play set in a nightmarish near-future New York City, where Shelley, a vibrant nightclub performer battling lifelong body dysmorphia and eating disorders, enrolls in an experimental drug trial that slowly transforms her into a werewolf. The catch: the drug only works if she eats. Using the trial to reconnect with Rumi, a chef and former lover struggling with his changing body, Shelley proposes a secret arrangement of sex, caretaking, feeding, and kink that spirals into a volatile romance as they both transform. Blending visceral body horror and surreal puppetry, MOONBODIES interrogates shame, body politics, and being fully seen.

Thu. August 13 at 9:30 p.m.

Trauma Play

Written by Abigail Miller, Directed by Clair Karpen

Britt Benson (Eric Anderson) is flying high as her buzzy, autobiographical new play gets national news coverage before it even premieres. But once the cameras start rolling the play is no longer center stage and she finds the childhood trauma she experienced suddenly publicized and scrutinized. Determined to make it to opening night, Britt tackles the s***storm head on—will she get there or will everyone else's version of her truth become her new reality?

Fri. August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Godfriend

Written & Performed by Hal Cosentino and Ellenor Riley-Condit, Directed by Caley Chase

Equal parts true story, theatrical play, live music, and spiritual gathering, Godfriend asks audiences to practice radical belief in each other while facing uncertain futures. College professors and real-life couple Hal and Elle ask: should they have a child? As a trans man and a cis woman, the couple wonders if their spiritual callings of gender identity and procreation can coexist. Clues appear in their class discussions about the Public Universal Friend, a nineteenth-century Quaker preacher who claimed God freed them from gender. A live music score created by Hannah Read (known for her work as Lomelda) transforms the performance into a participatory Quaker meeting, where audiences listen for wisdom from the divine.

Fri. August 14 at 7:00 p.m. & Sun. August 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Will You Walk Into My Parlour?

Written by DC Martin, Directed by Adrian Harris

DC Martin, winner of the RTB Theatre Staged Reading Award, presents a new original play: Will You Walk Into My Parlour? When five friends take refuge from a storm in an old cabin they become pawns in an evil game. Brought to you by Dead Horse Productions, a multimedia production company committed to storytelling motivated by artistry and humanity.

Sat. August 15 at 3:00 p.m.

Joanna

Written by Annie Rasiel, Directed by Katy Early

It’s been six years since Joanna vanished. But Kate doesn’t know about that. Kate is fine. She just moved in with Marcus—which is good! It’s great, actually. He’s really working on himself. He’s reading books about stress management. He’s doing so well that he hasn’t even told her about his former girlfriend who inexplicably disappeared. Marcus doesn’t think about Joanna anymore. But when Joanna’s mother, Sharon, suddenly reappears—bringing boxes of Joanna’s things and a fervent belief that Joanna will return—revelations about the past warp the present. Kate grows close to Sharon and becomes obsessed with the beautiful missing woman she never met, while Marcus’s calm exterior fractures. Blending psychological drama, dark comedy, and surreal horror, Joanna explores grief, control, intimacy, and the ways women shape and disappear into each other.

Sat. August 15 at 3:00 p.m.

How to Quit: A Look Back at Things I Should Have Walked Away From a Long Time Ago

Created & Performed by Annie G. Levy

Everyone knows how to quit. Easiest thing in the world, right? Tonight, a renowned local expert on how to quit will share everything that research has uncovered on this time-honored tradition of easily walking away from situations that are not for you. Not that you need it. You already know how to quit, right, right? You haven't spent your life staying put somewhere or with someone that is bad for you, out of stubbornness, fear, or spite? As we will explore in a performance where nothing could possibly go wrong, and the past will certainly not interfere with making progress towards the future, our expert will calmly walk you through the history, the science, and the simple step-by-step process of letting go. There will be statistics. Join creator/performer Annie G. Levy for an evening that starts as a lecture and does not end as one, as our host is gently, then less gently, confronted by everything she swears she's already let go of.

Sat. August 15 at 7:00 p.m.

whatever happened to the girls?

Written & Performed by Emma Steiner, Directed by Max Sheldon

We’re standing on the corner and you’re laughing at everything I say. You’re literally doubling over. I’m amazed, watching you, because how can you laugh at everything I say but not want to love me, especially when what I’m saying isn’t particularly funny? This play is about that, that day standing on the corner in the sun. Or maybe the play is about spending my life wanting to be a different person and then running out of people that I might want to be. Or maybe it’s about training a dog. We’ll see.

Sat. August 15 at 9:30 p.m. & Sun. August 16 at 9:30 p.m.

POPS

Written by Zara Roy, Directed by Dany Powers

Twins Michael and Michaela and their mother Dot have all reunited in their small Southwest town following the untimely passing of their estranged father. Each lost in their own way, they each secretly turn to the arms of the same mysterious escort, "The Man" in order to help them discover, through their own strange means, what it means to be free.

Sat. August 15 at 9:30 p.m.

Don’t Call Me Virgin

Written by Erin Proctor, Directed by Dante Piro

When you’re caught up in an arranged marriage ordained by God, things aren’t always easy. A fun little slice of life, from the Espousal through the Nativity, we follow Mary and Joseph as they navigate their new relationship and approach the birth of their child.

Sun. August 16 at 3:00 p.m.

JUMP!

Written by Eden Taylor, Directed by Clara Livingston

A time traveling secret agent goes on a quest to save the world from nuclear war. Her caveman boyfriend, a sentient potato, and her mommy issues are all at play in JUMP!

Sun. August 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Recess Gender Clinic

Written by Tal Bloom, Directed by Is Perlman & Melañia Horowitz

Max is a 12-year-old trans boy trying to make sense of the world's response to his transness. Outside of school, he spends his time vlogging about magic tricks and thinking about space, all while being (reluctantly) guided by the Star Friends—magical manifestations of trans histories and possible futures. Meanwhile, his younger sister, 7-year-old Ellie, tries to make sense of her brother's gender identity by setting up a "Gender Clinic" at recess, quickly learning that, even for cis kids, gender is the most confusing thing ever. This play weaves magic into a story about the wonder of transness and childhood, reminding us that we should all be free to play.

Sun. August 16 at 7:00 p.m.

GOOD MOTHERS (Keep Calm and Carry On)

Written by Lucinda Dunham & Safwa Ozair, Directed by Lucinda Dunham

Four mothers walk into a support group. One can't stop thinking about a sandstorm, one is convinced a British nurse accused of murdering babies has been profoundly misunderstood, one hears God through the walls, and another unravels beneath the weight of perfection. Every Tuesday, under the glow of fluorescent gymnasium lights, they gather: burnt coffee, discount donuts, and enough intrusive thoughts to fill an ocean. Will they ever find themselves again? Their group leader, Elizabeth, seems to believe they can. Part dark comedy, part psychological fever dream, GOOD MOTHERS is an experimental ensemble play about postpartum depression, psychosis, motherhood, faith, guilt, and the increasingly fragile agreement we call reality.

Sun. August 16 at 9:30 p.m.

I close the gap, I figure it out

Written & Performed by Paige Susan Anderson, Directed by Lee Brock

You turn thirteen, your parents divorce, and your mom leaves. Now you have to figure out femininity without her. How do you do it? If you’re me, you learn everything you need to know from a self-help book written by an Old Hollywood movie star.

Mon. August 17 at 7:00 p.m.

BLACKOUT

Written by Catherine Otero-Canton, Directed by Mariana Miranda

We fight to become someone new, but what if we’re destined to repeat the very lives we’re trying to escape? BLACKOUT is a familial drama set during a hurricane in Florida that blends Reiki, queerness, generational trauma, and Latine identity. It is an intimate yet universal story about love, pain, and the cycles we struggle to break.

Mon. August 17 at 9:30 p.m.

Double Feature: Your Son Looks Like A Girl & Benefits

Your Son Looks Like A Girl by Jane Domenghini is a one-woman show about you. Seriously, this play is about you. Benefits by Natalia Shane is a three-woman tragicomedy that chronicles lesbians, death-spiral best friends, and the virtues of cosmesis.

Mon. August 17 at 9:30 p.m.

This Is Where You Live

Written by Eleanor Babwin

Twyla loses her job, Eric goes through a break-up, Blair invents a lid, and Carl is in a cave. No one really knows what time it is, or what time even is. This Is Where You Live is a comedy about the rugs that get pulled up from under us and whether they were all that cozy to begin with.

Tue. August 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Radically Single

Written by Grace Cahill, Directed by Julia Caldwell

Three college seniors, two dorm rooms, one evening. Clara is ready for another long night of semi-voluntary isolation. She’s somehow failed to make a single close friend at her microscopic rural liberal arts college. She looks forward to regular long phone calls with her romance-addicted, neurotic, self-described theoretician childhood friend Theo. Theo calls Clara with big news. Over at his big Ivy League university, he’s being broken up with by the love of his life, Gemma. He’s convinced he’ll literally, physically die the moment he’s single. But he has a plan. Tonight is Theo and Gemma’s last date. Theo’s only condition in their “breakup contract.” For closure, of course. Totally not trying to win her back. He’s being mature. And maybe if Gemma sees how mature he really is… no. A comedy about friendship, loneliness, anarchism, and just staying on the phone.

Tue. August 18 at 9:30 p.m.

She Is Risen

Written & Performed by Adelina Marinello, Written & Directed by Lila Marooney

Infertile and isolated from her community, Brooklyn Museum historian Iris seeks vindication the only way she knows how. In preparation for the opening of her curatorial magnum opus, She Is Risen: Global Burial Practices Through an Intersectional Feminist Lens, Iris charms prenatal yoga instructor Holden into a manic and magical plot for her exhibit’s grand finale. Part When Harry Met Sally and part Frankenstein, She Is Risen resurrects the age-old question: can a good first date fix EVERYTHING?

Tue. August 18 at 7:00 p.m.

fly away with me.

Written & Directed by Makena Margolin

When small-town girl May and Type-A finance guy Theo literally crash into each other at a Virginia airport, their connection is instant, quirky, and impossible to ignore. With May’s flight to Los Angeles boarding in mere minutes, the pair decides to take a spontaneous leap of faith. fly away with me. is a fast-paced, 20-minute one-act play that begins as a sweet, nostalgic tribute to the classic rom-com era. But as the clock ticks down on an unforgettable morning, a seemingly timeless story of love at first sight takes a sharp turn down a very different path.

Tue. August 18 at 9:30 p.m.

that pig annaliese

Written by Artemis Truax, Directed by Hannah Marie Pederson

Jason and Nick will do anything to win Annaliese's affection. Buying her a pig is just step one. A dark satire about sitcoms, misogyny, and society’s most controversial animal.

Wed. August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Autofiction

Written by Kallan Dana, Directed by Hanna Yurfest

Presented by Needy Lover

A developmental showing of a new play about storytelling, lying, friendship, and the artistic life.

Wed. August 19 at 7:00 p.m.

A Raisin' on Up

Written by Janelle Lawrence

WELCOME TO THE GAME OF AMERICAN MIDDLE CLASS. Play to win Black Excellence and hang with the Jeffersons or lose and end up in poverty with the Younger Family.

Wed. August 19 at 9:30 p.m.

University of Me

Written & Performed by Maude Lardner Burke, Directed by Dan Winerman

Join Maude Lardner Burke as she takes you on her journey of sex, love, the Hollywood Blacklist, and the power of song!

Wed. August 19 at 9:30 p.m.

extra(terrestrial)

Written by AJ Stoogenke, Directed by Sam DeBell

Andie the alien is trying to become a human. The Scientist has a new way to study her. Together, they travel to the Andromeda Galaxy and embark on a journey through Time, Space, and Possibility. extra(terrestrial) uses visions from the past, humor, surrealism, mythology, and The Little Mermaid to explore different theoretical frameworks of disability and self-actualization.

Thu. August 20 at 7:00 p.m. & Sat. August 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Party Girl

Written & Performed by Abigail Jensen

Party Girl is the one-woman show of your dreams! This girl just wants to have fun and be sexy. And never think about the economy. Or death. After years of losing love, scraping by at minimum wage, and smoking weak-ass weed, she's determined to have the most fabulous night ever, at any cost. Even blood.

Thu. August 20 at 9:30 p.m. & Sat. August 22 at 3:00 p.m.

The Train

Written by Molly McQuillan

Thu. August 20 at 9:30 p.m.

Exes in Every Corner

Written & Directed by Hannah J. Curry

Jane loves weddings. It’s one of the reasons she became a wedding photographer. But when she starts running into her own exes at these weddings, she is confronted with more than uncomfortable reunions. She also finds herself navigating the complicated feelings of past love, self worth and ultimately, resilience.

Fri. August 21 at 9:30 p.m.

Eyes Shut. Door Open.

Written by Cassie M. Seinuk, Directed by Christopher Randolph

Gods and monsters don't need an invitation. Neither do brothers.

Eyes Shut. Door Open. is a psychological horror play dressed in the glamour of the New York art scene. TURNER STREET has everything—the paintings, the opening, the girl. What he doesn't have is an exit from his past. Not with Palmer at the door. Not with Johanna's real agenda sharpening in the dark. And not with the shadow that's been waiting at the edge of every good thing Turner has ever had. One apartment. One night. One living nightmare.

Can you own what you built from someone else's suffering?

Fri. August 21 at 9:30 p.m.

Action开拍

Written & Performed by Yuchen Ye, Directed by Gideon Lazarus

When I was 18, I discovered that my great-grandfather directed 21 films in 1930s China. Why did nobody ever tell me? Where can I find his films? What did he believe in as an artist? Now, I step onstage, searching through fragments for answers—in a world still falling apart.

Sat. August 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Crux

Written & Directed by Jesi Bender

Does blood alone anoint revolution? In a Northern Ireland jail cell, Bobby Sands contemplates the role of violence in revolution as he begins his hunger strike. When the death of a government leader opens up a seat in Parliament, Sands must decide what message he wants to embody and exactly what sacrifice he wants to make.

Sat. August 22 at 9:30 p.m.

A Will-o'-Wisp Encounter: As Presented to the Council on Mythological and Magical Beings

Written & Performed by Camille Harris, Directed by Katie Hartman

A Will'o'Wisp Encounter: As Presented to the Council on Mythological and Magical Creatures is a funny and moving concert theater experience about grief, magic, and the strange things that find us when we are lost. Presented as a formal report to the Council on Mythological and Magical Creatures, Camille Harris recounts her encounter with a will o’ the wisp while staying alone in the mountains of Colorado during a difficult chapter of her life. The audience serves as the council itself, taking on roles, singing along, and helping guide the story as the presentation hall transforms into a mountain cabin, an aspen forest, and the glowing blue world of the will o’ the wisp. Camille uses live synthesizers, looping, audience participation, and original music to create a funny, sad, and immersive performance. Expect a concert, a play, a myth, and a ritual.

Sun. August 23 at 3:00 p.m.

It Just Takes Time

Written by Annika Hoseth

A college student, a restaurant owner, a shelter puppy, an engaged couple, and a kindergarten teacher—what do they have in common? Not much, until COVID-19 forces them to forgo their plans and figure out a new normal. The characters navigate anxiety, loneliness, impatience, and loss while learning to lean on one another and appreciate the "little wins." Through all of this, they consider: what does it mean to spend a year inside?

Sun. August 23 at 3:00 p.m.

Sublimation / Irisation

Created & Performed by Jacqueline Scaletta, Directed by Coral Cohen

An angel haunts you with visions of overlapping infinities. Rings encircle the moon with a growing shimmer. I am beginning to remember the time we spent by the water. A collage of sound, story, and spectacle, Sublimation / Irisation is a trans odyssey into the afterlife/atmosphere. Presented as a work-in-progress showing.

Sun. August 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The Oval Self-Portrait

Written by Rachel Hunt, Directed by Lena Schmitt

On a stormy night in 2007, at the dawn of the social media age, burnt-out vlogger Kelly finds a mysterious diary in the old house she’s retreated to. Reading it, she meets Ruth, a self-destructive painter from 1959 wrestling with her own unstoppable drive for artistic transcendence—even at the cost of her selfhood. Kelly must learn from Ruth’s mistakes or else helplessly echo them as she cannibalizes her life for content.

Sun. August 23 at 9:30 p.m.

The Last Leaf

Written & Performed by Sydney (Jiani) Yu

What does love mean to you? How do you express it? Can you move forward while still longing to stay within the memories? The Last Leaf is Sydney Yu's autobiographical journey through her grandfather's illness and the family she left behind. Born in Sydney, raised in Beijing, and now living in the U.S., Sydney often reflects on how she ended up here. It begins in a dreamlike world of childhood and fantastical love. Then reality breaks through, and what's left is the truth she never quite said out loud. This story is for anyone who has loved someone implicitly, grieved someone quietly, or wondered what home and love actually mean.

Sun. August 23 at 9:30 p.m.

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