LEAN-TO to Have World Premiere at 59E59 Theaters This Fall

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New Light Theater Project and Pendragon Theatre will present the world premiere of Lean-To, written by Canadian playwright Stephen Sheffer, and directed by Jesse Jou, running Off-Broadway September 10 - October 10, 2026 for 32 performances in a limited 5-week engagement at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B, located at 59 East 59th Street in New York City. Previews begin September 10 for a September 13 opening.

An overprepared hiker and a not-so-prepared couple are forced to share a rustic lean-to shelter in the woods. Bonding over Britney Spears, shared supplies, and the desire to escape city life for a weekend, these strangers experience a rare moment of authentic connection. But as they come together around the warmth of the campfire, a different type of kindling threatens to combust. Part comedy and part tender drama, Lean-To explores the human desire to connect and the shadow of loneliness that lurks within all of us.

The cast includes John Alejandro Jeffords (Michael R. Jackson's The Year That Never Was), Larisa Oleynik (“The Secret World of Alex Mack”) and Joshua David Robinson (The Minutes on Broadway).

The production team includes Connor Gallerani (Scenic Design), Krista Grevas (Costume Design), Elaine Wong (Lighting Design), Jennie Gorn (Sound Design), Peggy Orman (Props Design) and Catherine Copeland and Eli Bettmann (Stage Management).

Performances are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:15pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:15pm. Benefit performance with post-show reception on Sunday, September 13 at 3pm. Post-show talkback on September 25 at 7:15pm.

Tickets are $54 (general) and $40 for 59E59 Members (includes fees). $27 First Look tickets are available for September 10 and 11. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. To purchase tickets and for more info visit https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/lean-to.

A special one day only reading of Stephen Sheffer's play, SOS, takes place on Friday, October 2 at 3pm at 59E59 Theaters (Theater B). After a corporate retreat in the Grand Canyon goes terribly wrong, a team of coworkers is forced to confront themselves in one of the most unforgiving landscapes on earth. RSVP at https://forms.gle/P223NcYqZntAFagE7.

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