LA DAMA DEL ALBA to Be Presented at Teatro LATEA as Part of Teatro Fest NYC

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Leonel Carrasco and Coquí Theater will present "La Dama Del Alba" (The Lady of the Dawn), a classic Spanish play by Alejandro Casona, as part of Teatro Fest NYC 2026.

Comprised of performers from all over Latin America, this cast came together, under Carrasco's direction, to tell a story of family, grief, memory and truth.

The story centers around a family that has been marked by the death of Angélica, the eldest daughter. Her absence has left a grief that is almost impossible to overcome. However, the arrival of a mysterious woman, known as La Peregrina (The Pilgrim), transforms their lives forever as she reveals unthinkable truths, and their loss is redefined.

The cast includes both veterans and new talents of Latin theater in New York City: Rossana Barrera as La Peregrina, Edison Carrera Cordero as Abuelo, Maria Antonia Cruz as Madre, Myriam Amanda as Telva, Jacob Garces Márquez as Martín, Arishel Ramírez as Andrés, Camila Medina as Dorina, Ursula Tinoco as Angélica, Maga Cedeño as Adela, and Harold Soto as Quico.

The play will be presented in Spanish, however, English subtitles will be provided.

Showings will take place at Teatro LATEA (107 Suffolk St. Fl 2. New York, NY) From April 30th to May 3rd.