Karen Ziemba, Robert Cuccioli and More to Star JOHN BULL'S OTHER ISLAND at Gingold Theatrical Group

Gingold Theatrical Group, in partnership with The American Irish Historical Society, will present a Staged Reading of George Bernard Shaw's John Bull's Other Island on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The American Irish Historical Society.

The evening will feature Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Monte Cristo), Rufus Collins (Molly Sweeney), Robert Cuccioli (The Baker's Wife), Rodd Cyrus (Ragtime), George Dvorsky (The Connector), Jonathan Hadley (Caesar and Cleopatra), Amelia Pedlow (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Jamie Sanders (Initiative), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square).

Written in 1904 at the request of W. B. Yeats for the Irish Literary Theatre (later The Abbey Theatre), John Bull's Other Island is a riotous high-action comedy! It remains Shaw's only play set in Ireland and is among his most comedic, insightful, romantic, and rarely seen works. Following the performance, audiences are invited to remain for a lively post-show discussion with artists and scholars exploring the play's historical context, its contemporary relevance, and the continuing dialogue surrounding Irish identity, diaspora, and cultural exchange.