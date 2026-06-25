Irene Sofia Lucio Completes the Cast of DISRUPTION Off-Broadway

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The complete cast has been reveealed for the New York Premiere of Disruption, a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis. Disruption will begin previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on July 22, 2026, with an opening night set for August 2, for a limited run through September 13, 2026.

The cast of Disruption will include Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia. Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Carman Lacivita, Lauren Marcus, and Brian Miskell will serve as understudies.

They join the previously announced Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Jasmine Sharma as Raven, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, John David Washington as Nick, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie.

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

Disruption will feature scenic & costume design by Zoë Hurwitz (The Reckoning), lighting design by Reza Behjat (Daughter of the Regiment), sound design by Caroline Eng (The Unknown), and video design by Yana Biryükova (Uncle Vanya). Property design is by Samantha Shoffner (This World of Tomorrow) and movement coordination is by Ryan VanDenBoom (MJ, Bandstand).

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