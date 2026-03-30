Immersive DIRTY BOOKS Extends for a Fifth Time Off-Broadway

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Bated Breath Theatre Company's world premiere of Dirty Books, written and directed by Lieberman, will now play through Saturday, June 27 at Bated Breath Theater, marking its fifth extension due to popular demand.

Dirty Books is an immersive performance that plunges audiences into the heated battles over anti-obscenity laws and censorship in America. Inspired by the true stories of erotic fiction writers of the 1960's and using Supreme Court-inspired transcripts, Dirty Books reveals the ingenuity and resilience of artists who thrived in the shadows of America's anti-obscenity laws working in the soft-core adult publishing industry. Inside an intimate world of secret bookstores, banned novels, and underground desire, the audience collaborates with the company to compose an erotic story.

About the show, Lieberman shared, "I feel like this room, this space, it’s a little bit of a site of resistance in a way, that we sit in a room, and we read passages from erotic literature, from D.H. Lawrence, and Henry Miller, and celebrate the loosening of anti-obscenity laws in a time in history when they were overturned. And it’s important for us to look at that because history is not linear, it just keeps going around and around, and keeps repeating itself. So there’s something about this that feels timely." Read BroadwayWorld's full interview with the playwright and director HERE!

Beginning each performance morning at 9 AM ET, $29 rush tickets for Dirty Books is available for the same day’s performance via the TodayTix app. More tickets may open for purchase throughout the day. There is a limit of 2 tickets per person and subject to availability.

Dirty Books stars Alaina Bozarth, Alexis Pratt, Sammy Rivas, Laura Walter, and Grayson Willenbacher; with understudies Elisa Grace Davis, Claire Hampsey, and Camilo Zuqui.