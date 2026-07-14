INTAR Theatre to Present Living Gallery to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

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International Arts Relations will present a pop-up Living Gallery at Theatre Row in celebration of 60 years of Latine theatre. The gallery will be open July 17-19, 2026 and is free of charge, though RSVP for the performances is encouraged.

The gallery will feature photos, video, artifacts, and interactive elements regarding INTAR's history over the past six decades. Guests are invited to learn about some of INTAR's most important works, see displayed physical pieces of theatre history up close (like a notebook of Irene Fornes' from her teaching years at INTAR's Hispanic Playwrights-in-Residence Lab) and four showings of excerpts of new works by INTAR artists, including David Anzuelo, Andrew Rincón, Julissa Contreras, and Migdalia Cruz.

In the spirit of the 'living' element of the gallery, INTAR invites guests to bring along memories, stories, images of any time THEY might have spent at INTAR to continue to add in real-time to the exhibit.

The gallery and performances will be located in the Theatre Row 2nd Floor Lounge and Theatre 2. Performances will run approximately 20-30 minutes each. Guests can RSVP here.

The schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Friday July 17 – Gallery is open 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Excerpt presented of Tigers by David Anzuelo at 6:00pm

Saturday July 18 – Gallery is open 12:00pm – 2:00pm; 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Excerpt presented of RealWork by Julissa Contreras at 1:00pm

Excerpt presented of TEMPT ME by Andrew Rincón at 6:00pm

Sunday July 19 – Gallery is open 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Excerpt presented of FISHTANK by Migdalia Cruz at 1:00pm

INTAR is currently co-producing The Potluck with Soho Rep, a new musical by Lortel winner and Guggenheim fellow César Alvarez and directed by Sarah Benson. The show runs through August 2 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons, right next door to the Living Gallery. Tickets for The Potluck are available at sohorep.org/shows/the-potluck.

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