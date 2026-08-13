I'M IN LOVE WITH AN IMMIGRANT Festival Continues at American Theatre of Actors

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RiffRaff NYC's Week-Long Celebration of Immigration, Identity and Culture Is Now Underway at the American Theatre of Actors

NEW YORK, NY - August 13, 2026 - RiffRaff NYC brings together artists and stories from across cultures for I'm in Love With An Immigrant, a festival of short plays running through August 16 at the Sargent Theatre, located on the fourth floor of the American Theatre of Actors in Midtown Manhattan.

Featuring a collection of original short works, the festival approaches questions of immigration, cultural identity and belonging from a range of perspectives. Each play brings its own characters, cultural identities and questions to the stage, creating an evening that moves between comedy, drama and reflection while examining what it means to find - or make - a home.

The week began on August 12 with RiffRaff NYC's partner production of Suppressed Desires by pioneering American playwright Susan Glaspell. The comedy continues with performances on August 13, 15 and 16, running alongside the main festival.

Tickets for Suppressed Desires are available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suppressed-desires-tickets-1996070433399?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse

The main I'm in Love With An Immigrant Festival begins Friday, August 14 and continues through Sunday, August 16, presenting original short plays across four performances at the Sargent Theatre.

The participating works are:

Neon In The Coming Scenes by Āsim Ali Naqvi

Pending Approval by Mila Besson

KISMET by Didem Ruhi

Gay To Stay by Francesca Bolam

Greenland by Adam Darragh

Your English Is So Good by Simon Rodriguez

Seasons by Valentina Avila (Fruit Fly Theatre)

Remembrance by Monica Raymond

Lion's Den Ashley Hazzard

Together, the plays offer distinctly different perspectives on culture and identity, placing stories and experiences that cross borders at the centre of the stage.

Tickets for the main festival are available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/im-in-love-with-an-immigrant-riffraff-nyc-festival-tickets-1994634596773

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, August 14 | 7:00 PM

Neon In The Coming Scenes

Pending Approval

KISMET

Gay To Stay

Greenland

Saturday, August 15 | 7:00 PM

Your English Is So Good

Neon In The Coming Scenes

Pending Approval

Seasons

Remembrance

KISMET

Sunday, August 16 | 2:00 PM

Your English Is So Good

Lion's Den

Seasons

Remembrance

Greenland

Gay To Stay

Sunday, August 16 | 7:00 PM

Lion's Den

Running order is subject to change.

In a special festival finale on Sunday, August 16, audiences holding a ticket to either I'm in Love With An Immigrant or Suppressed Desires will be able to attend both productions, bringing the two sides of the week-long programme together on its closing day.

ABOUT RIFFRAFF NYC

RiffRaff NYC is an international theatre collective dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and creating opportunities for artists from all backgrounds. Through original productions, festivals and collaborations, RiffRaff NYC celebrates stories that cross cultures and bring communities together.

I'm in Love With An Immigrant invites New York audiences to laugh, reflect and experience a collection of stories shaped by different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives - all under one roof.

EVENT INFORMATION

I'm in Love With An Immigrant Festival

August 14-16, 2026

Partner Production: Suppressed Desires by Susan Glaspell

August 12, 13, 15 & 16, 2026

Sargent Theatre

American Theatre of Actors, 4th Floor

314 West 54th Street

New York, NY 10019

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