I'M IN LOVE WITH AN IMMIGRANT Festival Continues at American Theatre of Actors
Nine original short plays explore culture and belonging at the Sargent Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.
RiffRaff NYC's Week-Long Celebration of Immigration, Identity and Culture Is Now Underway at the American Theatre of Actors
NEW YORK, NY - August 13, 2026 - RiffRaff NYC brings together artists and stories from across cultures for I'm in Love With An Immigrant, a festival of short plays running through August 16 at the Sargent Theatre, located on the fourth floor of the American Theatre of Actors in Midtown Manhattan.
Featuring a collection of original short works, the festival approaches questions of immigration, cultural identity and belonging from a range of perspectives. Each play brings its own characters, cultural identities and questions to the stage, creating an evening that moves between comedy, drama and reflection while examining what it means to find - or make - a home.
The week began on August 12 with RiffRaff NYC's partner production of Suppressed Desires by pioneering American playwright Susan Glaspell. The comedy continues with performances on August 13, 15 and 16, running alongside the main festival.
Tickets for Suppressed Desires are available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/suppressed-desires-tickets-1996070433399?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse
The main I'm in Love With An Immigrant Festival begins Friday, August 14 and continues through Sunday, August 16, presenting original short plays across four performances at the Sargent Theatre.
The participating works are:
Neon In The Coming Scenes by Āsim Ali Naqvi
Pending Approval by Mila Besson
KISMET by Didem Ruhi
Gay To Stay by Francesca Bolam
Greenland by Adam Darragh
Your English Is So Good by Simon Rodriguez
Seasons by Valentina Avila (Fruit Fly Theatre)
Remembrance by Monica Raymond
Lion's Den Ashley Hazzard
Together, the plays offer distinctly different perspectives on culture and identity, placing stories and experiences that cross borders at the centre of the stage.
Tickets for the main festival are available at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/im-in-love-with-an-immigrant-riffraff-nyc-festival-tickets-1994634596773
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Friday, August 14 | 7:00 PM
Neon In The Coming Scenes
Pending Approval
KISMET
Gay To Stay
Greenland
Saturday, August 15 | 7:00 PM
Your English Is So Good
Neon In The Coming Scenes
Pending Approval
Seasons
Remembrance
KISMET
Sunday, August 16 | 2:00 PM
Your English Is So Good
Lion's Den
Seasons
Remembrance
Greenland
Gay To Stay
Sunday, August 16 | 7:00 PM
Lion's Den
Running order is subject to change.
In a special festival finale on Sunday, August 16, audiences holding a ticket to either I'm in Love With An Immigrant or Suppressed Desires will be able to attend both productions, bringing the two sides of the week-long programme together on its closing day.
ABOUT RIFFRAFF NYC
RiffRaff NYC is an international theatre collective dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and creating opportunities for artists from all backgrounds. Through original productions, festivals and collaborations, RiffRaff NYC celebrates stories that cross cultures and bring communities together.
I'm in Love With An Immigrant invites New York audiences to laugh, reflect and experience a collection of stories shaped by different cultures, backgrounds and perspectives - all under one roof.
EVENT INFORMATION
I'm in Love With An Immigrant Festival
August 14-16, 2026
Partner Production: Suppressed Desires by Susan Glaspell
August 12, 13, 15 & 16, 2026
Sargent Theatre
American Theatre of Actors, 4th Floor
314 West 54th Street
New York, NY 10019
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