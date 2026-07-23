Galati, ​Ahrens & Flaherty’s ALL THE WAY HOME and More Set for Concerts at The York Theatre

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The York Theatre has revealed the lineup for its NEW2NY Series, presenting three new musicals-in-development this spring at The Theatre at St. Jean's from March 6 - April 11, 2027. All tickets are $35 (plus fees).

SOMETIMES LOVE

Performances: March 6 – 14, 2027

​Music and lyrics by Michael Mott

​Book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña

​Direction by Peter Flynn

Sometimes Love, presented in association with Red Hanger Productions and Bee and Tea Productions, is an original musical inspired by the extraordinary true story of Aryana Rose, whose deeply personal presentation at The Moth captivated millions after it went viral in 2017. Aryana, single, in her forties, and the proud mother of a grown daughter, leaves behind the belief that she'll find romantic love and moves overseas to begin a new chapter centered on herself and art. Fate leads her to Gianluca, a magnetic, free-spirited artist many years her junior who awakens her heart in ways she never imagined possible. Their unlikely romance blossoms into a passionate love story that defies convention. As they navigate desire, intimacy, family, loss, and the inevitable evolution of every relationship, they discover that the truest love isn't about finding a perfect ending; it's about embracing every beautiful, fleeting moment along the way.

NIKOLA TESLA: THE FORGOTTEN GENIUS

Performances: March 20 – 28, 2027

​Book, Music, and Lyrics by Robert Lindsey-Nassif

​Story by Cavan Hallman

​Directed by John Znidarsic

Nikola Tesla: The Forgotten Genius tells the true and astonishing story of Nikola Tesla, the mystic, genius, and inventor who battled Thomas Edison to bring electricity to the world.

ALL THE WAY HOME

Performances: April 3 – 11, 2027

​Book by Frank Galati

​Music by Stephen Flaherty

​Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

​Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes



*Originally titled “Knoxville.” First produced by the Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL and subsequently developed at the Clarence Brown Theatre in Knoxville, TN.



ALL THE WAY HOME is based on James Agee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel A Death in the Family and its Pulitzer Prize-winning stage adaptation All the Way Home. Originally directed by Frank Galati, this exquisite new musical tells a universal story of family, faith and love, as an author recalls the singular event that changed his life as a boy.

With its sweeping score and stellar creative team, this developmental production is presented in association with Willette Klausner, Ted Snowdon and Riki Kane Larimer.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

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