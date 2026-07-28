GIMME A SIGN! to Return to NYC Following Edinburgh Fringe Run

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Writer, comedian, and storyteller Bailey Swilley will bring her solo show Gimme A Sign! to SoHo Playhouse for two performances on September 17 and 20.

The show follows acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024 and 2025. Gimme A Sign! has also been presented as part of the United Solo Festival, the Gotham Storytelling Festival, the Days of the Dead Festival, and The Unicycle Festival, where it received the Audience Choice Award.

In Gimme A Sign!, Swilley explores grief, family, empathy, and the search for validation through storytelling and multimedia. Using a slideshow of photographs from her childhood and early adulthood, the show examines the ways people navigate loss and the beliefs they embrace in the process of healing.

Swilley is a writer, comedian, and storyteller from Memphis, Tennessee. A Moth StorySLAM winner and two-time New York Times Recommended Pick, her work has also been featured on RISK!, The Story Collider, and Love Hurts. She is also a screenwriter whose spec script for Better Things was a semifinalist at the Austin Film Festival, and since 2021 has hosted the monthly storytelling show We a Theme at Pete's Candy Store in Brooklyn.

Gimme A Sign!

SoHo Playhouse

15 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013

Performances:

Thursday, September 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 20, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

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