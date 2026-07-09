FORGET I SAID ANYTHING to Open Off-Broadway at Theatre Row This Summer

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Something Better Productions will present the Off-Broadway premiere of Forget I Said Anything, a new musical written and directed by Samantha Roberts, at Theatre Row this summer.

Previews begin July 17, 2026, ahead of an official opening on July 19, at Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street in New York City. Tickets are on sale now.

Originally conceived as a 13-song cycle while Roberts was a student at Temple University, Forget I Said Anything has evolved over the past eight years into a full-length musical featuring 30 original songs. The work explores memory, self-discovery, and healing through fictional characters inspired by unresolved moments from the composer's own life.

"When I first began writing Forget I Said Anything, it began as a study in self-reliance, something I realized I didn't always succeed in," Roberts said. "After approaching my mentor about this project, Forget I Said Anything quickly became a hyper fixation—as it has remained on and off for eight years."

She added, "At its core, Forget I Said Anything is about reframing the experiences that shape us and finding meaning, growth, and even hope in the moments that once felt impossible to understand. Life is complicated, and people often leave us with questions that don't have easy answers. Through the lens of memory and imagination, the composer revisits pivotal moments from her past, transforming them into new characters and stories as she searches for understanding in what once felt senseless."

Roberts said she hopes audiences will recognize themselves in the show's themes of heartbreak, self-doubt, loss, and resilience.

Cast and Creative Team

The production features an original score, arrangements, and orchestrations by Samantha Roberts. Roberts also directs the production alongside associate director Alivia Salls. Val Zvinyatskovsky serves as music director, while Mel Hardy is production manager and stage manager.

The cast includes Savannah LaSalle, Halle Kaufax, Jyonnah Ware, Jake Nicholson, Richie Cardile, Fletcher Kim, Stephen Nickisch, Kelly Kudlik, Dominique Karanfilian, Jessica Moralik, Dayven Martinez, Joseph Keegan, Joshua Screen, Taylor Simon, and Skylar Deming.

About Something Better Productions

Founded in 2019, Something Better Productions develops new musical theatre through original musicals, cabarets, and concerts while fostering a collaborative community of performers, designers, and creators.

In advance of its Off-Broadway premiere, Forget I Said Anything released its original cast album on major streaming platforms in January 2026.

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