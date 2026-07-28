Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective Reveals Fall 2026 Season Featuring THE MORBS and More

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Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective has revealed details for its Fall 2026 season. Egg & Spoon’s Fall 2026 season will be anchored by the world premiere of The Morbs by Jen Diamond, a 2025/2026 member of Clubbed Thumb’s Early Career Writers Group. Produced in partnership with Max Faye and Ali Sousa, The Morbs marks Diamond’s Off-Broadway debut. Directed by Lily Riopelle, performances will take place October 27 – November 21, 2026, at A.R.T./New York Theatre’s Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre.

The Morbs centers on three best, best, BEST friends from college who find themselves trapped in a cabin during an outbreak of a terrifying illness known as The Morbs. Good thing they know each other better than anyone... right? A comedy thriller about friendship, cold soup, and the people we become.

In partnership with Infinity Soup, Egg & Spoon will present a workshop presentation of Wanna Cyber? by Serena Berman. Co-directed by Berman and Jake Beckhard, Wanna Cyber? will run for three performances only and is presented in association with Loading Dock Theater (170 Tillary St, Brooklyn) where performances will take place August 14 at 7pm and August 15 at 2pm and 7pm.

Wanna Cyber? is an R-rated verbatim play about digital identity in the early 2000s, when sex was something you learned about while talking to strangers on the family desktop. This workshop features performances by Alex Gibson, Liz Leimkuhler, and Dela Meskienyar. Tickets for Wanna Cyber? are now on sale.

Egg & Spoon’s Fall 2026 season will also include a reading of Matthew Chong’s Charity, directed by Liam Lonegan. After her home is destroyed in a California wildfire, seventeen year old Charity moves in with her wealthy Aunt Bonnie, Uncle John, and cousin Lydia. Thrust into a world of privilege after losing everything, Charity navigates the growing divide between haves and have-nots while confronting what survival means in an era of accelerating climate crisis. Casting and event details will be announced at a later date.

Egg & Spoon Artistic Director Liam Lonegan remarked, “As we approach Egg & Spoon's 10th anniversary, I'm delighted that we continue to capture the playfulness of a block party and put it on stage. This fall season reflects exactly why Egg & Spoon exists: to champion bold new plays and the artists creating them. From developing Matthew Chong's newest work to supporting returning Egg & Spoon artists Serena Berman and Jake Beckhard, all while producing the world premiere of Jen Diamond's Off-Broadway debut, I'm thrilled we get to share these remarkable artists and stories with New York audiences.”

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