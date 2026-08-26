EVIDENCE, A Dance Company to Perform at Kaatsbaan's 2026 Annual Festival

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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at 1PM on the outdoor Mountain Stage at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583 as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $15 and can be reserved here.

EVIDENCE presents Where the Light Shines Through and Torch, two choreographic works full of heart. Both are brilliant and triumphant expressions of freedom for our times performed by Brown's highly accomplished dancers. Their exacting movements exude grace, and equal parts intensity and generosity. With dancing so infectious and soul-stirring, audiences will be swept up out of their seats throughout the entire show.

Where the Light Shines Through (2017/2026) was originally commissioned for Saint Paul, Minnesota's TU Dance (under artistic director Toni Pierce-Sands). EVIDENCE incorporated the work into their repertoire this year after the passing of Pierce-Sands in November 2025. Music by Meshell Ndegeocello, Susanna Baca, Ballet Folkorico, Cutumba de Santiago, and Black Motion. Torch was created as a celebration of perseverance and self-determination. Set to the music of various artists including DJ Zinhle, this dance of celebration honors the legacy of Beth Young, phenomenal dance enthusiast and supporter of EVIDENCE who studied with the company for over 15 years before losing her battle with cancer in 2012.

Founded by Ronald K. Brown in 1985 and based in Brooklyn, EVIDENCE focuses on the seamless integration of traditional African dance with contemporary choreography to provide a unique view of human struggles, tragedies, and triumphs. Brown uses movement as a way to reinforce the importance of community in African American culture and to acquaint audiences with the beauty of traditional African forms and rhythms. The New York Times declared that Ronald K. Brown is 'one of the most profound choreographers of his modern dance generation.'

Brown has set works on Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, Cleo Parker Robinson Ensemble, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Jennifer Muller/The Works, Jeune Ballet d'Afrique Noire, Ko-ThiDance Company, Philadanco and others. He choreographed Regina Taylor's award-winning play, Crowns, and won an AUDELCO Award for his work on that production. EVIDENCE tours to some 25 communities in the United States and abroad. The company has traveled to Cuba, Brazil, England, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Mexico, Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa and Canada to perform, teach master classes, and conduct lecture-demonstrations for individuals of all ages.

About Tickets

One performance ticket is $25. ($15 for students). Performance tickets do not include evening concerts.

Ticket Combo Packages for Same-Day Performances:

- A two-performance ticket combo is $40. ($25 for students)

- A three-performance ticket combo is $50. ($30 for students) *only available 8/29*

- Add an evening concert ticket to your combo and receive a $10 discount. This all-day pass maximizes discounts!

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts, aiming to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects society, and encouraging a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in its programs and join its Board and Staff, while being inclusive of all peoples regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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