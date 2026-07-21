END CREDITS by Steve McQueen to Make New York Premiere at The Shed

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The Shed will present the New York live premiere of Steve McQueen's End Credits, a special two-performance engagement on September 25 and 26 in The Griffin Theater. Created by the Academy Award–winning filmmaker and artist, End Credits is a haunting confrontation with state surveillance, political persecution, and the enduring legacy of legendary singer, actor, and activist Paul Robeson.



For this special presentation at The Shed, McQueen's 72-hour video installation will be transformed into a one-hour, live performance featuring actors Laurel Lefkow, Jeff Mash, Eric Meyers, and Regina Reagan, who recorded the nearly 40 years of surveillance over a 10-year period with McQueen. The work exposes the contradictions, absurdities, and human toll of politically motivated surveillance while inviting audiences to consider the fragility of civil liberties and democratic institutions.



Spanning one hour, this presentation of End Credits reveals the extensive surveillance campaign waged against Robeson and his wife, Eslanda Goode Robeson, whose advocacy for civil rights, labor, anti-fascism, and anti-colonial movements led to decades of government scrutiny. End Credits draws from thousands of pages of declassified FBI files obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. Through meticulous archival research and a spare yet emotionally resonant performance, McQueen creates a work that is both historical document and urgent contemporary warning for the health of our democracy.



Originally conceived over fifteen years ago and continually expanded through years of research, End Credits has been presented across the world since 2012 and was initially presented as performance work at Harvard University in 2025 as part of Steve McQueen's series of Norton Lectures.

Press Kit: End Credits TICKETS Tickets for End Credits go on sale on August 14. The Shed's member presale begins on August 5. The Mastercard cardholder presale begins August 12.

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