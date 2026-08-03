DISRUPTION to Extend Off-Broadway Through Early October

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Disruption has revealed its second and final extension, a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis. Disruption began previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on July 22, 2026, and opened August 2. Previously extended through September 27, the show will now play its final performance on October 4, 2026.

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

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