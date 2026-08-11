Creative Team Set for MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The creative team has been revealed for Vineyard Theatre’s upcoming production of MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT, with a cast led by Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Wayne Brady as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk. MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tony Award nominee Tina Landau. Landau also directs.

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk—the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It’s the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet—and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired—but not bound—by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.

Part campaign rally, part nightclub performance, part confessional—and all party—this singular new work by Tarell Alvin McCraney and Tina Landau features a cast led by Wayne Brady as the incomparable Terence/Joan.

The creative team for MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT includes David Zinn (Scenic Design), Ari Fulton (Costume Design), Cha See (Lighting Design), Lindsay Jones (Sound Design), Rasean Davonté Johnson (Projection Design), Andrew Diaz (Props Supervisor), Ashley Wise (Wig and Hair Design), La Sonya Gunter (Makeup Design), The Telsey Office and Patrick Goodwin, CSA (Casting), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Steven Cuevas (Music Director), Darrell Grand Moultrie (Dance Choreographer), Christopher R. Munnell (Production Stage Manager), and Aurora Productions (Production Management).

Vineyard Member presale begins today, August 11 at https://vineyardtheatre.org/. Tickets will go on sale to the public Tuesday, August 18. Performances will begin on October 15, 2026 with an opening night of November 1, 2026, with the production playing for six weeks.

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming