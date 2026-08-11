Chelsea Handler to Join Live Episode of THE UNUSUAL SUSPECTS

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Season 2 of The Unusual Suspects will launch with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, the Audible Original interview series where the duo bypass pleasantries and promotional banter to deliver raw, unfiltered conversations with some of today's most influential and fascinating figures. To celebrate the season premiere, Barris and Gladwell will record a live episode with seven-time New York Times bestselling author and trailblazing comedian and host Chelsea Handler on September 10 at 7:30PM at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City.

In their signature unfiltered style, Kenya and Malcolm will dive into a candid conversation with Chelsea about ambition, comedy, and the unconventional path to success, capturing the raw, unscripted dialogue that defines the series in front of a live audience. They explore Chelsea's journey from stand-up comic to late-night pioneer, her evolution into candid social commentary and bestselling author, and what drives her current chapter touring America and connecting with audiences in new ways. The episode will release on Audible in October 2026.

Following the success of Season 1, Kenya and Malcolm return September 10 with an extraordinary new lineup of titans spanning every corner of culture—from Oscar-winning directors and Grammy-winning musicians to preeminent portrait painters and bestselling authors—including Ron Howard, Anderson .Paak, David Sedaris, Amy Sherald, Walter Isaacson, Rich Roll, and Coleman Hughes.

Award-winning writer, producer, and director Kenya Barris and New York Times bestselling author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell give listeners rare access to the minds of the world's most extraordinary individuals and the pivotal moments that defined their paths to greatness. Season 2 explores the non-linear journeys to success, the sacrifices made along the way, and what it truly takes to reach the pinnacle of achievement.

Season 2 of The Unusual Suspects premieres September 10 exclusively from Audible, with all episodes available at once. Season 1, featuring Ursula Burns, Jimmy Kimmel, Sue Bird, Wes Moore, David Chang, and Ava DuVernay, is also available on Audible or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

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