Cast and Creative Team Set for BECOMING HAMLET Off-Broadway
The cast includes The Audience as Hamlet; David H. Littleton as Claudius; Désirée Baxter as Gertrude and more.
This September, BECOMING HAMLET arrives in New York for a limited Off-Broadway engagement, presenting a theatrical experience in which the audience doesn't simply watch Hamlet—they become Hamlet. It begins performances September 5 and will run through October 3, 2026 and will celebrate its opening on September 10, 2026, at Five Angels Theatre.
Adapted by Damon Horowitz and directed by Sybille Bruun, Becoming Hamlet reimagines Shakespeare's masterpiece as a participatory event in which audience members assume the role of the troubled Danish prince. Through guided participation, spoken text, and direct interaction with a professional ensemble, audiences experience Hamlet's journey from the inside—grappling with grief, love, betrayal, indecision, family, and the search for purpose.
Unlike traditional immersive theatre, Becoming Hamlet does not ask audience members to put on a mask or pretend to be someone else. Instead, it creates a shared theatrical language that allows participants to inhabit one of literature's most complex characters while remaining authentically themselves. Every performance becomes unique, shaped by the voices, choices, and emotional responses of the audience gathered that evening.
This production adapts Shakespeare's masterpiece for the modern era by placing the audience inside the play: the play is experienced from a first-person perspective, the audience feels what Hamlet feels and speaks Hamlet's iconic lines, while directly interacting with the other characters. Preserving Shakespeare's language while reinventing the relationship between actor and audience, Becoming Hamlet transforms theatre into an act of collective discovery, where the audience's participation becomes the performance itself.
The cast includes The Audience as Hamlet; David H. Littleton (The Public Theater) as Claudius; Désirée Baxter (NYC: All's Well That Ends Well) as Gertrude; Jim Pratzon (Recent: The Tempest) as Polonius; Steven Lamont (Regional: Treasure Island) as Laertes; Judith Feingold (Regional: No Exit) as Ophelia; Tyler Moss (Regional: Henry V) as Horatio; Truman Gaudoin (Hamlet) as Guildencrantz; Equiano Mosieri (Regional: Romeo & Juliet) as Ghost/Gravedigger; Damon Horowitz (NYC: Julius Caesar) as the Hamlet Guide; and Tristan Andre*, Addy Paul Jenkins, Emily Jackoway, and Sevans Martinez as the Facilitators.
The creative team includes Amit Gajwani (Costume Design), Yijun Yang (Scenic Design), Maryam Sweirki (Lighting Design), Marlon Feld (Composer), DJ Potts (Sound Consultant), Rose Riccardi (Stage Manager), and Drew Francis (Production Consultant). Presented by The Directors Company, this production is executive produced by Leah M. Michalos and Victoria Cairl.
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