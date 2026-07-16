Cast Set for ¡VIOLENCIA! World Premiere at Repertorio Español
The production will run from Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, August 2, 2026.
Repertorio will present the premiere of ¡VIOLENCIA!, a new comedy by Valeria Loera, directed by BT Hayes. This production is made possible through The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowships for Young Latiné Directors and is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the New York City Council. Running for only five performances, from Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, August 2, 2026, ¡VIOLENCIA! will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.
Violencia López is depressed. She's also a composer who mostly writes commercial jingles; she just got dumped, and her mother is about to get married. To make matters worse, she's constantly haunted by her father's ill-timed jokes and stories.
But Violencia isn't entirely alone. Scattered throughout her apartment are physical, living versions of her own psyche, the "Violencias," who refuse to let her suffer in peace. Bold, funny, and rendered in full technicolor, ¡VIOLENCIA! explores the chaotic reality of heartbreak, family, and learning how to move forward.
The production features a talented ensemble cast, with most of the performers making their Repertorio Español debut: Paloma Michelle as Violencia López, Vanessa Hernández as Mamá, Antonio Melenciano as Papá, Lorena Guillen Castillo as Violencia de la Basura, Sofía Dao as Violencia de la Cama, Andrea Tovar as Violencia del Toilette, Bibi Sánchez as Violencia del Armario/Espejo, Solangel Galindo as Violencia de la Alacena, Pelayo AF as Rody, and Kevin Rios as Marcel.
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/31-7/31)
|
MENAFEE | Stage & Film Summer Season at Marist University
Marist University Symphonic Hall (7/25-7/25)
|
Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England
SoHo Playhouse (7/16-7/18)
|
THE DEATH CHRONICLES (portraits)|S&F Summer Season at Marist
Marist University Symphonic Hall (8/01-8/01)
|
PAPER MENAGERIE | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (7/19-7/19)
|
Hadid
59E59 Theatres (7/10-7/21)
|
Likewise
59E59 Theatres (7/14-7/18)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND | Stage & Film Summer Season at the Bardavon
Bardavon 1869 Opera House (8/01-8/02)