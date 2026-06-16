Caitlin Houlahan and More Will Lead ENDA WALSH MIXTAPE at Origin Theatre Festival

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The 2026 Origin Irish Theatre Festival will kick off with a musical celebration honoring acclaimed Irish playwright and librettist Enda Walsh on June 16 at Paddy Reilly's Music Bar in Manhattan.

Titled The Enda Walsh Mixtape, the festival opening event will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT at the famed venue located at 519 Second Ave. The evening celebrates the music of Tony Award winner Enda Walsh, whose works include Once, Sing Street, and David Bowie's Lazarus.

The event will feature performances by Origin Theatre Company's house band, Max Bartos and the Motherfolkers, alongside a lineup of performers drawn from Broadway and beyond.

The cast includes Caitlin Houlahan, known for her work in Waitress and Girl From the North Country on Broadway; Max Bartos, who appeared in Broadway's Sing Street and Once; Olivia Jane Bernabe, who portrayed Anita Franco in Slam Frank; country music star Dale Hollow*; Mabel Byrne of Little Audrey; and The Motherfolkers.

Presented as the opening event of the 2026 Origin Irish Theatre Festival, The Enda Walsh Mixtape celebrates the songs and musical storytelling associated with one of Ireland's most celebrated contemporary artists. The evening promises audiences a unique tribute to Walsh's acclaimed body of work, performed in an intimate setting by an accomplished ensemble of musicians and performers.

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