CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Returns to Westport Country Playhouse for Two Performances
The Harlem Renaissance jazz revamp is sponsored by Hartford HealthCare and features two lead performers.
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Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, the acclaimed autobiographical play written and performed by former professional golfer Chris Fuller, will return to the Lucille Lortel White Barn at Westport Country Playhouse for two performances on August 7 and 8, sponsored by Hartford HealthCare.
The two-person production, directed by Mark S. Graham and produced by Robert R. Blume and Pat Labez, follows one man's pursuit of a career on the PGA Tour while navigating bipolar disorder. Fuller stars alongside Broadway actor Beau Allen, who portrays Chris's "Inner Voice" in a theatrical reimagining of the original one-person show.
Originally presented at Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury, Connecticut, the production has been expanded to include Allen's character, adding a new dynamic to Fuller's true story. As Chris pursues his dream through professional golf tournaments, an ashram, ballet classes, psychiatric hospitals, and a memorable stint dressed as a giant order of French fries, the Inner Voice serves as both guide and challenger throughout his journey.
At its core, Cheese Fries & Chili Dips explores mental illness, resilience, family, and the unexpected paths that can lead to hope and healing.
"We are tremendously honored to have Hartford HealthCare, The Shores Mental Health sponsor these two performances," said producer Robert R. Blume. "Their support underscores the importance of bringing conversations about mental health into the community through storytelling, humor and theatre. Chris's story is deeply personal, but its message—that a life can take unexpected turns and still lead somewhere extraordinary—is universal."
Special Events
A complimentary wine and cheese reception will be held at 6 p.m. before each performance.
Following the August 7 performance, audiences are invited to remain for a special talkback featuring Tobias Wasser, MD, MBA, Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health for Hartford HealthCare's Fairfield Region and The Shores Mental Health.
Tickets
Cheese Fries & Chili Dips will be presented Friday, August 7, and Saturday, August 8, at 7 p.m. at the Lucille Lortel White Barn at Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, Connecticut.
Tickets are $25 and are available through the Westport Country Playhouse box office. The production is supported by Artists for Mental Wellness Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness through the arts.
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