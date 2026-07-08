Bedlam's Four-Person OTHELLO Will Return Off-Broadway in November
Directed by Eric Tucker, the production features just four actors inhabiting the 19 roles of Othello.
Bedlam has announced that its four-person production of Othello will return to the West End Theatre off-Broadway this November. Performances will begin November 7th for a limited 3-week engagement. Tickets are available now.
Directed by Eric Tucker, the production features just four actors inhabiting the 19 roles of Othello. The cast of Othello includes Susannah Hoffman, Susannah Millonzi, Ryan Quinn, and Eric Tucker.
Othello, a general in the Venetian army, sees his happy marriage to the beautiful Desdemona destroyed when his seemingly trustworthy ensign, Iago, suggests to him that she may be unfaithful, in William Shakespeare’s tragedy of revenge, jealousy and intrigue.
The show's original run played April 19 - May 31, 2026. Read the reviews here.
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