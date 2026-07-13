BURY YOUR GAYS to be Presented at SheNYC Arts Festival at Lynn F. Angelson Theater

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Bury Your Gays, a new musical comedy about gay teenagers who encounter cosmic horrors in their high school basement, will perform at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater on July 25th at 2:00pm and 8:30pm.

The Musical features lyrics, music, and book by Sam Melton and is directed by Eliyana Abraham. It will perform as part of the SheNYC Arts Festival, the premier festival showcasing new, original works by women, trans, & non-binary writers. The seven SheNYC shows were selected after a rigorous selection process out of hundreds of submissions from around the globe.

Bury Your Gays takes place in 2013 in Central Jersey's Dunmouth Township, where the 17-year cicadas refuse to die. Gio's father describes the mutant cicadas as 'unnatural,' the same word he used last summer when Gio came out as a lesbian. Determined to find the reason for the cicadas' mutations and for her own queerness, Gio becomes obsessed with investigating the (un)natural.

Writer Sam Melton first conceptualized Bury Your Gays during the emergence of cicada Brood X in New Jersey in 2021: 'I found a familiar queerness in the cicadas,' Melton shares. 'It's easy to pretend that a buried thing does not exist, but when they emerge and scream, they are undeniably alive.'

The complete cast of Bury Your Gays includes Alyssa Cassese as Gio, Grace Duncan as Lindy, Julien Alam as Brad, Jalen Ford as Justin, Lily Gilan James as Sadie, Jayden Acosta-Heller as Marco, Gabby Veciana as Alice, Raymond Zhao as Ian, Kieran Kelly as Mr. C, Ed Horan as Applebaum, Rose Anne Rabut as Nadine, and Petra Hinds and Lucy Grunden as Ensemble/Swing.

The team of Bury Your Gays includes Eliana Cohen-Orth (producer), Halle Mitchell (music director), Tali Natter (stage manager), Faith Wangermann (choreographer), Lindsay Alayne Stevens (lighting designer), Lane LaVonne (assistant director) and Ben Kimmel (stitcher). Writer Sam Melton also serves as the props and costumes designer.

Previously, concert readings of Bury Your Gays were presented by FRIGID's Queerly Festival at Under St. Marks, and by Ring of Keys through their residency at the Bechdel Project.

“I’ve had so much fun developing this musical comedy with Eliyana over the years, says writer Sam Melton, “and now I am so excited for the world to see all of the love, energy, and magic that this team has poured into this show!”

The show will perform at The Lynn F. Angelson Theater (136 East 13th Street) on July 25th at 2pm and 8:30pm.

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