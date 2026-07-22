BROADWAY BOUND THEATRE FESTIVAL to Open 12 World Premieres at AMT Theater

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The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) opens tomorrow, Thursday, July 23, at AMT Theater in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. Over the course of the month-long festival, two musicals and ten plays will receive their world premieres. The festival runs July 23-August 16 at AMT Theater.

The 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival includes BE A MENSCH written by Daniel Takacs, FUNERAL OF GOD written by Brian Brijbag, HOMEBOUND book, music and lyrics by Zach Adam, JUGULAR written by Daniel R O'Brien, THE KITCHEN written by Earl Crittenden, MAN IN MOTION written by Alan Brooks, ONE NIGHT AT THE BLACKBIRD written by Thomas Mullen and Maria Messias Mendes, ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AGAIN book, music and lyrics by Stephen Gardner, THE PERFECT RELATIONSHIP IN BUSHWICK written by Adrian Crawford, RECOVERY written by Gary Marlon Gere, SAY MY NAME written by Jeff Perlman, and SOCIETY 2.0 written by Eric Pzena.

AI replaces every human job overnight. A queer musician is trapped in his childhood home in Tennessee during the pandemic. And a FDNY lieutenant spends Christmas Eve at Ground Zero, looking for the remains of his fallen brother at the 2026 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF). In this bold and eclectic lineup, the human condition is on full display as a dynamic mix of new plays and musicals light up the stage.

Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street (between Eighth and Ninth Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for premium seating, and are currently on sale at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival.

To view the full festival lineup and performance schedule, please visit www.broadwayboundfest.com.

What sets BBTF apart from other festivals - Now in its 10th year, BBTF is one of the only fully curated festivals in New York City. Each script is considered with care and attention, undergoing a rigorous evaluation process in which structure, content, character development, and overall potential are thoughtfully reviewed and discussed. All submissions receive feedback, regardless of acceptance. Selected participants commit to multiple rewrites under dramaturgical guidance and collaboration prior to production, ensuring the strongest possible iteration of each work is presented to the public at an affordable price.

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