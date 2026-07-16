Awoye Timpo, Ngozi Anyanwu and More to Join New York Theatre Workshop WORKS IN PROGRESS Summer Salon

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New York Theatre Workshop will launch a second summer in residence at Vineyard Arts Project and a “Works In Progress” Summer Salon. NYTW has expanded its summer residency partners to include Vineyard Arts Project on Martha’s Vineyard. As part of their partnership, NYTW will host a “Works In Progress” Summer Salon featuring the artists and projects in residence.

The 2026 salon will feature an excerpt from Abigail C. Onwunali’s play, Blood Be Sweet, directed by Awoye Timpo and developed in partnership with Jamila Ponton Bragg, Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, and Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lena Waithe. The evening will also include conversations with acclaimed playwright and actress Ngozi Anyanwu and director and producer Kamilah Forbes.

This event is open to the public and will take place on Saturday August 8th at 5pm at 215 Upper Main Street in Edgartown, on Martha’s Vineyard. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by clicking here.

The “Works In Progress” Summer Salon is part of Vineyard Arts Project’s “Saturdays at 5” Series. The series will feature showings of works-in-progress and performances from Vineyard Arts Project resident artists, offering audiences an intimate look at the next generation of groundbreaking artistic work.

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