AJ Shively and Matt Lauter Will Lead New Musical KEVIN

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new musical Kevin, by Ben Diskant (The Weekend at Barrington Stage Company, The Little Theatre Kid), and directed by Michael Herwitz (Job on Broadway), will hold an invite-only industry reading on Friday, April 17, 2026 in New York City.

When a guarded New Yorker unexpectedly encounters an old college classmate, he must confront the year that changed everything - and the roommate he thought he left behind. Kevin is a tender, time-shifting musical about shame, survival, and the courage to be seen. The cast will feature Tony nominee A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star) as Thomas, Marty Lauter (Cabaret, Marcia Marcia Marcia from RuPaul's Drag Race) as Kevin, Olivia Puckett (All Out, Dear Evan Hansen, Motown) as Phoebe, Jacob Dickey (Old Friends, Aladdin) as Danny, and Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale, Newsies) as Mason. Kevin was developed at The Gallery Players in Brooklyn and with Gideon Theatricals at the University of Michigan.

The presentation is produced by Justin Scribner, with Turnkey Theatrical serving as general manager. Simone Allen is the music director, Rachel A. Zucker is the stage manager, and casting is by Jimmy Larkin at The Telsey Office.