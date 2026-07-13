ACTS OF BREAKING SILENCE Festival to Open at American Theatre of Actors

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HoneyVic Productions has revealed the official lineup for its annual Acts of Breaking Silence Playwriting for Social Change Festival. Returning to New York City this July, the powerful theatrical event features a curated collection of original short plays designed to explore the profound courage required to confront hidden truths and the devastating, heavy toll of remaining quiet in the face of injustice.oments become high-stakes. Rehearsal is not preparation for life. Rehearsal is life-practiced with intention, honesty, and community."

The 2026 festival features four unique, hard-hitting works that push back against systemic silence:

The Reckoning: A poignant exploration of reparations, brought to life through the vital, urgent voices of enslaved ancestors and a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Homeless Not Hopeless: A tender, humor-laced portrait of two unhoused friends on a park bench, revealing the dignity, resilience, and humanity too often rendered invisible.

The Basement: A raw, deeply moving examination of mental health, depression, and the unique, silent burdens Black men are societal pressured to carry.

Silent Farm: A vivid, sharp allegory that questions systemic confinement, asking whether the animals in a barn ever truly chose their cage.

Through these original productions, HoneyVic Productions continues its mission to use theatre and rehearsal-based education to ignite social change, amplify underrepresented voices, and transform urgent cultural dialogue into meaningful civic action.

EVENT DETAILS & TICKETING

Acts of Breaking Silence: Playwriting for Social Change Festival begins previews on July 15, 2026, with official performances running July 16–19, 2026, at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. in New York City. General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased through HoneyVic Productions.

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