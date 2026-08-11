A MASK AND A WHISPER to Bring Gerstenberg One-Acts to Chain Theater

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Le Chéile Productions will present 'A Mask and a Whisper', a showcase of two one-act comedies by Alice Gerstenberg, 'Overtones' and 'He Said and She Said', running September 1-6 at The Chain Theater in New York City.

Written more than a century ago, Gerstenberg's plays explore something that feels surprisingly familiar: the distance between what we think, what we say, and what other people believe we mean. Directed by Klara Eales, A Mask and a Whisper brings these early-20th-century social comedies into a contemporary context, revealing just how little human behavior has changed.

About the Plays

In 'Overtones', a seemingly ordinary afternoon visit becomes a window into the private thoughts of two women. Beneath the surface of polite conversation are competing desires, insecurities, resentments, and fantasies that cannot be spoken aloud. 'He Said and She Said' takes a different route, following how a seemingly innocent exchange can quickly become rumor- and how easily words can reshape relationships and reputations.

Together, the plays examine the performances people put on for one another: the things we leave unsaid, the versions of ourselves we present to the world, and the stories others create in our place. Though Gerstenberg was writing in the 1910s, her characters navigate pressures that remain recognizable today.

For director Klara Eales, that contemporary connection was one of the central reasons for bringing the plays together:

'What drew me to these plays is how present and contemporary they feel. Alice Gerstenberg wrote them more than a century ago, yet they expose something deeply human that hasn't changed. But these plays are also incredible fun. Gerstenberg had a sharp wit and an uncanny understanding of human behavior, and there's something wonderfully entertaining about watching people tie themselves in knots trying to navigate social expectations, hidden desires, and the stories we tell about one another.'

'A Mask and a Whisper' also grew out of 'Le Chéile' Productions' interest in the relationship between humor, vulnerability, and mental health. Producer, actor, and Le Chéile founder Julia Carr reflects on the personal connection behind the production:

'The Mental Health Crisis is a cause that is very important to me and to Le Chéile Productions. Growing up in Ireland, we were not taught to treat our mental health with the same care as our physical health. Everything was always 'grand.' You put on a mask with a smile and 'got on with it.' However, as I got older I realized that so many people were performing happiness. When I came across Alice's works I was immediately captivated by her ability to explore such complex themes with such lighthearted humor.'

At its heart, 'A Mask and a Whisper' asks a simple question: what happens when the person we present to the world isn't quite the person we are underneath?

With humor, social tension, and a sharp eye for human behavior, these two plays offer both an escape and an opportunity to recognize ourselves in characters written over 100 years ago.

Dates & Times

Tuesday, September 1 - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, September 2 - 7:00 PM

Thursday, September 3 - 7:00 PM

Friday, September 4 - 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 5 - 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 6 - 2:30 PM

Venue: The Chain Theater, 312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018, 4th Floor

Run Time: Approximately 60 minutes

Cast

Overtones

Harriett - Abby Fanucci

Hetty - Julia Carr

Margaret - Isabel Levine

Maggie - Shira Gazit

He Said and She Said

Enid - Julia Carr

Felix - Eli Nuss

Mrs. Packard - Shira Gazit

Diana - Mia Trubelja

Creative Team

Director - Klara Eales

Stage Manager - Ali Cady

Production Team - Julia Carr, Ali Cady & Shira Gazit

Costume Designer - Megan Douglas

Set Designer - Taki Horiuchi

Produced by Le Chéile Productions.

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