A BABY FOR ME? NO THANK YOU, PLEASE! Returns to NYC at Soho Playhouse

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New York based writer, comedian and storyteller Bailey Swilley is performing her hit show A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please! in New York City at Soho Playhouse on September 18 and 19. Comedy meets body horror on AB4MNTYP, fresh off a 2026 New York Fringe run. Swilley explores the lifelong pressure from friends, family, and strangers to be a mother and how an IUD-related medical emergency made her reflect on the complexities of the choice to be (or not be) a mother.

A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please! was born from the pressure storyteller and comedian Bailey Swilley felt to have a child right after getting married. After a childhood of being told she'd grow up to be a great mother, the pressure only grew after her wedding even though she was well into adulthood and had always insisted she didn't want that! To the most important people in her life, getting married meant that she'd come to her senses and would change her mind. When her grandmother unleashes a motherhood campaign onto her, Bailey feels hopeless and like she's going to let people—and maybe even herself—down if she can't figure this out.

Knowing she can't be the only person who feels this onslaught of pressure, Bailey starts soul-searching by scrolling on TikTok, reading parenthood and childfree self-help books, pouring over think pieces and Reddit threads, listening to countless advice podcasts and talking with the women she respects the most. However, it's a very unusual gynecological situation that provides enlightenment, with a side of body horror.

“This show is deeply honest and vulnerable, and sometimes I worry that my audiences will judge me or think I'm a jerk because of this stance, but ultimately, it's my truth,” says Swilley. “Also, the show is funny, so if people think badly of me, at least they'll be laughing!” Along with a projector, lots of jokes and some special effects, A Baby For Me? takes you on one woman's journey to self-discovery, acceptance, and a little humiliation.

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