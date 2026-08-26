5th BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL Sets Dates and Venue

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Breaking the Binary Theatre's fifth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival will take place from October 5 – 11, 2026 at The Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space. The Festival, which will continue the groundbreaking theater company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists, will announce full programming in the coming weeks.

In addition to the yearly week-long festival, the organization will also present a one-night-only concert of The Danish Girl taking place at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Based on the award-winning book by David Ebershoff, the new musical features book and lyrics by Nora Brigid Monahan, an original score by Alex Parker, and direction by Georgie Rankcom. The production, which held its first private workshop earlier this year, is being developed by Strus’ commercial producing venture, Benson Drive Productions. Information on casting and tickets will be announced in the coming weeks. All tickets are complimentary and General Admission.

Strus also announced today that following this year’s festival and concert, they will step down as Artistic Director of Breaking the Binary Theatre in December 2026. New leadership and succession plans will be announced later this year.

In a statement, Strus said, “It is with profound gratitude that I am stepping down as Artistic Director of Breaking the Binary Theatre in December of this year. For the past five years, it has been the honor of my lifetime building this organization from the ground up with thousands of artists, supporters, and audience members. From the very beginning, I felt a space like BTB was necessary, not only for the transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) community, but also for the theatrical ecosystem at large; in my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how deeply life-changing and life-saving the work would be, not only for me but also for hundreds of other TNB2S+ theatermakers. From our launch–BTB’s inaugural Festival in 2022–through the end of my tenure, I am overjoyed to say that Breaking the Binary Theatre will have paid out over $1,000,000 to over 600 TNB2S+ artists. I am so incredibly proud of what the BTB community has built and I am forever grateful to every collaborator who helped shape the organization’s body of work and impact. As I depart, it brings me great solace to know that Breaking the Binary Theatre’s crucial work will continue, and I look forward to passing the torch and watching with great excitement as BTB enters its next chapter and continues to create space for TNB2S+ artists to tell their stories, share their artistry, and shape the future of our theatrical industry.”

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