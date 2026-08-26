3 SNEAKERZ ON THA' LINE to Headline WORKLIGHTS Series at La MaMa

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WORKLIGHTS, the new play reading series curated and directed by Julian X, returns to La MaMa's Ellen Stewart Theatre on Tuesday, September 1 at 7:00 PM with 3 Sneakerz On Tha' Line by Jaden Hatim Bridges.

Hosted by the American premiere production of The Pass, WORKLIGHTS transforms the production's dark Tuesday nights into a temporary home off-Broadway for new work in development. The series launched earlier this month with Laure by Mya Ison and continues with Bridges' Orlando-set play before concluding September 15 with LOUD: A Ghetto Aaa Rap Musical by Valentina Ma'Kaylah Johnson.

The cast of 3 Sneakerz on Tha' Line features Raven Jeannette as Lucretia, Rosalyn Coleman Williams as Miss Dee, and Nesziah Dennis as Shenita.

Set in the Malibu Grove Projects in Orlando, Florida, the play follows best friends Lucretia and Shenita as they attempt to build lives beyond the circumstances surrounding them while a clock counts down on their promise to escape within a year. Rooted in the Florida projects, Bridges' play asks what happens to a dream when survival becomes a full-time job, examining the cyclical pressures of poverty while insisting on the style, absurdity, desire, joy, of Black life.

3 Sneakerz on Tha' Line is directed by Julian X.

WORKLIGHTS was created by X as a space for Black, queer, and trans playwrights to hear ambitious new work aloud with an audience while it is still becoming. Hosted on the existing set of The Pass at the Ellen Stewart Theatre, each reading is free and open to the public. WORKLIGHTS attendees also receive a promotional code for 20% off tickets to The Pass.

Information about THE PASS can be found at www.thepassplay.com.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

WORKLIGHT 02: 3 SNEAKERZ ON THA' LINE

By Jaden Hatim Bridges

Directed by Julian X

Tuesday, September 1 at 7:00 PM

Ellen Stewart Theatre at La MaMa

66 East 4th Street, New York, NY

Admission is free. RSVPS are encouraged at the link below. .

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