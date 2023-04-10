Tony V To Headline Comedy Night At Slater's In Webster On April 21

Tony V is heading to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 21st with special guests Jessica Casciano and James Dorsey. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Tony V started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending several shows at Boston's prestigious Comedy Connection. He wandered in one night, quite by accident, looking for a little stress relief from a high-pressure job as a case worker at the Somerville Mental Health Center. Tony was working his way toward a Masters degree in social work having graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B. S. in Psychology. It was not long after that he took to the stage himself. Tony's street-wise humor tempered with a genuine feel for the human condition quickly propelled him to headliner status on the national comedy club circuit.In 1986 Tony V was named "Funniest Person in Massachusetts" by Showtime television. He followed this achievement with several performances on HBO, the Arts and Entertainment Network, Comedy Central and MTV.



With her petite stature, Jessica Casiano is sure to take audiences to all new comic heights. When it comes to making people laugh - Jessica measures up. Don't be fooled by her petite stature this gal delivers BIG laughs. Her energy and strong presence are sure to lift audiences to all new comic heights. Jessica was a semifinalist in the Boston Comedy Festival, Sam Adams Light Contest, and was chosen to be showcased by Marshall 's "Women In Comedy." She was also showcased as one of Mix 98.5's Funniest People in New England and won WFNX's Yuks 4 Buks Contest. If you're looking for an evening of fun you MUST see Jessica. Leave your worries at the door and the laughs to her.

After receiving his first D- for conduct in the second grade, James Dorsey realized school was not his cup of tea and took his "disruptive in class" trademark to the stand-up stage and never looked back. He shares life experiences through high energy, witty act outs and facial expressions. His use of imitations and characters is incredibly vivid and entertaining. James was the national winner of the Catch a New Rising Star competition, the winner of the Plymouth Rock Comedy Festival and has performed at the prestigious Boston Comedy Festival. James has been featured on the cover of Worcester Magazine, in Pulse Magazine, The Boston Herald, on Spike TV, the MyTV Network and Comcast on Demand Spotlight. James' performance on stage has been described as "Flawless, smooth and original. A born professional."

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Music with Aquanett on April 29th, Music with Boombox on May 5th, and Comedy Night at Slaters with Paul D'Angelo & Guests on May 20th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's on Friday, April 21st, 2023 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.