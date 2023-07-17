The City Of Fairfax Theatre Company Presents BIG FISH

The City of Fairfax Theatre Company is bringing the awe-inspiring Broadway musical, Big Fish, based on the Tim Burton movie, to the stage at Katherine Johnson Middle School July 21-29. The musical was written by John August with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. It premiered on Broadway in 2013 and features larger-than-life characters, production numbers, special effects, and performances.

CFTC's production is bursting with talent, boasting a cast of 45 local actors ages 6 to adults, and over two dozen creative team and technical crew members, all volunteers coming together to produce this spectacular musical adventure over the past eight weeks.

The story shifts between two timelines. In the present-day real world, sixty-year-old Edward Bloom (Peter Marsh) faces his mortality while Will (Noah Mutterperl, 2022 WATCH Award Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical) prepares to become a father himself. In the storybook past, Edward ages from a teenager, encountering a Witch (Alicia Zheng), a Giant (Marcus Pennisi), a Mermaid (Nicole Headd), and the love of his life, Sandra (Maura Lacy, 2022 WATCH Award Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical). The stories meet as Will discovers the secret his father never revealed. Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre—for an experience that's richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

The production was directed by CFTC's Artistic Director, Amanda Herman Snellings, with music directed by Dr. CJ Redden-Liotta and choreography by Stacey Yvonne Claytor. The set and projections were designed by Olivia Hinebaugh and Jason Hinebaugh, lighting designed by Beth DeMarco, costumes designed by Lori Crockett, sound designed by Paul Pesnell, and props designed by Rebecca Kalant. Katie Warner choreographed the fights and the musical was stage managed by Bridget Tunstall.

“The play has heartfelt, dramatic and emotional moments of the family coming to terms with the end of Edward's life,” Snellings said. “But it also has exciting and spectacular visions of Edward's life stories, from teenager to present day. Edward's life is full-on comedy, with big, fun, musical numbers and colorful characters. This is my fourth production as a director with CFTC, and every year, I appreciate more and more the opportunity to tell these stories and work with so many wonderful and talented members of the community.”

CFTC summer musicals are special because several of the cast members are truly family: siblings or parents appearing onstage with their children. There are also several Fairfax County Public Schools teachers involved in the production, lending their expertise in producing technical elements as well as showing off their acting chops.

Performances of Big Fish will be held at Katherine Johnson Middle School, 3801 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA, 22030, on July 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 at 7pm, and July 22 and 29 at 2pm, and July 23 at 3pm. The July 28 7pm performance will be ASL-interpreted. Tickets are on sale now, $25 for adults, $15 for children online at http://www.fairfaxcitytheatre.org/productions/big-fish. The run time of Big Fish is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. The production uses strobe lights and haze.

There will also be a sensory-friendly performance on July 26 at 7pm. For more information, contact info@fairfaxcitytheatre.org.

More information about The City of Fairfax Theatre Company (CFTC) can be found by visiting its website atClick Here or by emailing info@fairfaxcitytheatre.org.

