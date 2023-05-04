Samuel Slater's Brings Comedian Paul D'Angelo With Special Guest Jeff Koen And Host Jackie Flynn To Webster, May 20

Comedy returns to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Hosted by Jackie Flynn, the show will feature Paul D'Angelo plus special guest Jeff Koen for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Jackie Flynn is an actor and comedian with prominent stand up appearances, as well as extensive film credits to his name. Jackie has emerged as one of the funniest and most talked about comedians to come out of Boston, gracing the stages of the Improv, Comedy Store, Flappers, The Laugh Factory and other noteworthy venues. He has parlayed his success as a stand-up to firmly establish himself in the film and television arena, featuring in several episodes of the hit series "The King of Queens," and a guest appearance on "Veep" on HBO.

Early on in his career, Jackie was discovered on stage in Boston by the Farrelly brothers, who have since cast him in back to back roles in "King Pin," "There's Something About Mary," "Me, Myself And Irene," "Shallow Hal," and "Stuck On You." Recently, Jackie has had prominent roles in "The Three Stooges," playing opposite Kevin James in "Here Comes The Boom," and an upcoming film "Special Unit."

Paul Murphy spent almost eleven years as an Assistant District Attorney, supervising several of Massachusetts's busiest courthouses, before building a reputation as a noted criminal-defense trial attorney. The unexpected twist to this story is that, for nine of those years, under the pseudonym of Paul D'Angelo, Paul was simultaneously becoming one of the nation's top standup comedians.

Combining an energetic, charismatic stage presence and spontaneous improvisational talent with an endless array of intelligent humor delivered in an animated style that grabs and holds the attention of crowds everywhere he performs, Paul's constantly evolving and diverse selection of original material "takes normal everyday experiences and makes them sound absolutely hilarious." Critics further write that "(Paul D'Angelo) is an energetic performer who gives a peak performance at every show." "His quick comedic mind," "unique observations" and "down to earth, stop-and-think humor" "keeps the crowd in hysterics."

Jeff Koen is a comedian and actor who stars in the independent film "Heavy Times". Released in 2011, the film has earned him fans all over the world, some of which write to his Facebook page and ask if they can stay at his house when they visit the United States. Also, he said, it appears that while he has fans in several countries, he doesn't have several fans in any country. The website theman-cave.com called Heavy Times, "an original road trip flick unlike any that have come before it."

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year-round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler, and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Paul D'Angelo & Guests on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.

