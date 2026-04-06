Full Cast Set for BONNIE & CLYDE at Smith Mountain Lake

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The Smith Mountain Lake Center and The Lake Players have revealed the principal cast of their upcoming production of Bonnie & Clyde, bringing the Tony-nominated musical to Central Virginia in what is a rare regional staging of the show.

Leading the cast in the title role of Bonnie Parker is Megan Livingston, a BroadwayWorld Awards nominee and winner of Endstation Theatre Company's 2024 Homegrown Talent Competition. Originally from Richmond and now based in Lynchburg, Livingston's credits include Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Matilda the Musical (Mrs. Wormwood), And Then There Were None (Vera Claythorne), Once Upon a Mattress (Lady Larken), The Mousetrap (Mollie Ralston), and Damn Yankees (Gloria). She brings powerful vocals and fearless emotional depth to this iconic role.

Opposite her, New York City-based performer Colter Camp takes on the role of Clyde Barrow. Camp's credits include Tick, Tick...Boom! (Jon), A Chorus Line (Don), The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson), Next to Normal (Henry), and Puffs (Wayne). Known for his magnetic stage presence and emotionally grounded performances, he captures the complexity and charisma of Clyde.

Michael Marziliano joins the cast as Buck Barrow, bringing a commanding presence and extensive experience as an award-winning Shakespearean actor, singer, and cabaret artist. His credits include LES MISERABLES (Javert), Into the Woods (Wolf), Parade (Watson), and A Chorus Line (Zach), along with film work in The Premiere. He is the recipient of the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Debut Show (One Night Only).

Rounding out the quartet is Miranda Gordon as Blanche Barrow, a familiar and beloved presence at Smith Mountain Lake. Since joining The Lake Players in 2022, Gordon has become an audience favorite, appearing in Monologues, Scenes and Songs and most recently in The Addams Family Musical (Alice).

Adding an additional layer of storytelling, the production features two rising young performers portraying the early lives of these iconic figures. Lilly Archual appears as Young Bonnie, and Matthew Ilumin as Young Clyde, two rising young performers bringing heart and imagination to the origins of these legendary characters.

The production also features a talented supporting cast and ensemble from across the region, including Adam Sanders (Ted), Tony Gray (Sheriff), Victoria Rogers (Governor Ferguson), Jim McCormick (Frank Hamer), Campbell Duff (Trish), Matthew Thurman (Preacher), Joe Kavanagh (Judge), Calista Wilson (Eleanor), Kathryn Bird (Cumie), and Ryan Kiernan and Amanda Holcomb (Ensemble).

Featuring music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, a book by Ivan Menchell, and direction by Matt Karris. Bonnie & Clyde will run April 30 through May 10 at Westlake Cinema in Hardy, Virginia. Tickets are on sale now.