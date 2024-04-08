Creative Cauldron BOLD NEW VOICES Now Accepting Playwright Submissions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Cauldron has announced that it is now accepting submissions for its “Bold New Voices” initiative. “Bold New Voices” was established in 2019 with a goal of providing a platform for women and women-identifying playwrights and composers to present their works. Through this initiative, Creative Cauldron supports the development of new plays or musicals written by women, especially women of color, who are often underrepresented in our industry.

Creative Cauldron has produced 4 original premieres Chicks in Heaven by Carol Campbell which is premiering this month, Girls of Madison Street and Diagnosed which were written by Helen Hayes Award winner Iyona Blake, and Audrey: The New Musical written by Danielle Moore along with one regional premiere: Monarch, A Mexican American Musical, written by Mayu Molina Lehmann and Alfonso Molina. Three of these productions were Helen Hayes recommended and the fourth, Audrey, was the top grossing show in Creative Cauldron history. For the 2024-25 season, the initiative will be focused on works written by Latiné artists. Works should reflect first or second generation Latiné immigrants' stories. Submissions will be accepted through May 5, 2024

A committee composed of a diverse group of women, headed by Artistic Associate Lenny Mendez includes Fabiolla Da Silva, Gabby Wolfe, Luz Nicolas, Carol Campbell, Danielle Moore, Laura Connors Hull, Elena Velasco, and Mayu Molina Lehmann. The committee will have annual meetings to review submitted pieces and choose new works for our 2024-25 season and beyond.

“The importance of this season's “Bold New Voices” is to tell Latiné stories, and have these stories told by a team of Latiné artists. With the plethora of Latiné artists in the DMV, we hope that this project will highlight the talent we have around us. “ said Artistic Associate Lenny Mendez.

Submissions can be sent to submissions@creativecauldron.org

About Creative Cauldron

Creative Cauldron is an award-winning non-profit theater and educational arts organization whose innovative programs in the performing and visual arts embody collaboration, experimentation and community engagement. Creative Cauldron was founded by Artistic Director Laura Connors Hull in 2002. In 2023 Creative Cauldron launched a $500,000 New Home-New Horizon capacity campaign to raise funds for a move into a new theater at the corner of Broad and Washington in Falls Church City in the Fall of 2024.

Programs are presented in part through grants from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Arts, ArtsFairfax, the City of Falls Church, the Little City CATCH Foundation the Ross-Roberts Fund for the Arts, and the Robert W and Gladys S Meserve Charitable Trust. Generous corporate and individual sponsors also support Creative Cauldron's programs.