BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY Comes to Virginia Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Stage Company has announced its upcoming production of Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage. This poignant and gripping drama is set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance and promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling, dynamic characters, and timeless themes.

Meet Angel Allen, a resilient yet disillusioned nightclub singer yearning for stardom amidst economic hardship. Alongside her is the fiercely independent and outspoken Delia, a passionate social worker determined to uplift her community despite the odds stacked against her. Their lives intertwine with the charming and enigmatic Guy, a flamboyant costume designer grappling with his own identity in a world filled with prejudice and uncertainty. As they confront the harsh realities of poverty, discrimination, and lost love, each character must confront their own moral compass and wrestle with the complexities of right and wrong. Angel, Delia, Guy, and their companions navigate the tumultuous landscape of 1930s Harlem, discovering that true strength lies not in the absence of struggle, but in the resilience to rise above it.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring Blues for an Alabama Sky to Virginia Stage Company,” says Jerrell L. Henderson, director of the production. "Pearl Cleage's powerful play explores themes of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of dreams, making it as relevant today as it was when it was first written…Magic exists in this world but it exists in the warmth of the evening sunset or the whisper of a breeze. It exists in the sounds of paper boys early on the morning and the alchemy of how the right kind of fabric, designed by the right set of hands, can transform an insecure spirit searching for a sense of self into an angelic figure capable of anything…even change or growth.” He continues, “We can't wait to share this compelling story with audiences and to ignite conversations about the enduring struggles for freedom and equality."

In addition to its thought-provoking themes and compelling characters, Blues for an Alabama Sky features stunning period costumes, evocative set design, and a soulful playlist that captures the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance.

In addition to the mainstage performances, there will be two pre-show panel discussions presented in partnership with YWCA South Hampton Roads. The first panel is “Beyond the Blues: Women Reclaiming Health During the Harlem Renaissance” and will be hosted on Wednesday, April 17th at 6:30pm in The Wells Theatre Tazewell Lounge before the performance. The second panel is “Beyond the Blues: Exploring Queer Lives of Color in the Harlem Renaissance” and will be on Wednesday, April 24th at 6:30pm in The Wells Theatre Tazewell Lounge, concurrent with our Hampton Roads Pride Night at the theatre. There are also two post-show talkbacks after the first two Sunday matinees on April 21st and 28th and playwright Pearl Cleage will virtually join both for the discussions. Both panels and talkbacks are free to ticket holders of each of these performances. For more information, visit: www.vastage.org/blues.

Blues for an Alabama Sky will run from April 17th to May 5th, 2024, at the Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.vastage.org or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234.