Review: TWO GUITARS at Circa Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Charistmatic characters played with humour, authenticity and truth.

The show premise is relatively simple. Two performers have teamed up to win the super tūturu competition (in the writers words, kind of Maori Idol) and give a controversial radio interview the morning before they are due to perform a live set as the competition winners. Will there be some repercussions over what was said? The remainder of the show is set backstage before the live event as the performers get ready in the dressing room.

The show was written by Jamie McCaskill, who has plenty of experience having penned 12 plays including Manawa, which premiered in 2012 and earned him the prestigious Bruce Mason award for NZ Playwright of the year in 2013. He is also one of the play's stars.

Jamie plays the role of Te Pou, a fluent Te Reo speaker who on the face of things, seems very laid back and comfortable in his own skin. Cameron Clayton plays the other role of Billy, a man trying to find his feet in the cultural world, not a comfortable or confident Te Reo speaker but is desperate to learn and to be word perfect.

Whilst told in a mixture of English and Te Reo, you don't need to be fluent in Te Reo to be drawn into the conversations, humour, frustration and joy of this play. Two wonderful performers that connect beautifully and ultimately learn so much from each other.

Musically tight harmonies and fabulous guitar playing means you could listen to these two for hours, not just the 80 minutes of this production. The show still feels well fleshed out and perfectly paced.

The set is very effective and spaces are easily identifiable for the audience and works perfectly for the show. The sound is well balanced and managed with dialogue and musical numbers being delivered perfectly. Lighting was also excellent and helped to create stark a dressing room environment through to performance spaces and studios. The light through the panels was very effecive .

Well directed by Carrie Green, with great use of the space. The show flowed well with a relaxed ease.

The use of Te Reo, as you'd expect from the storyline, enriches the audience experience rather than excluding the non speaker. The beautiful songs interspersed throughout the show did not need you to understand a rich language to appreciate story telling, emotional connection and talent.

The messaging is universal and to me was one of Aroha and Love for a culture and that to try is enough. You don't need to be word perfect. Be you. You are enough.

Whatever your individual ethnicity Two Guitars is a wonderful example of how truly accessible theatre is.

Filled with laughter, while teaching an important lesson through song and dialogue, this was the most enjoyable night out.

Don't think. Book. Go. You will love it.