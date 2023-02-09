Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre

Wives can be merry and honest too

Feb. 09, 2023  

Another wonderful summer Shoreside Theatre Shakespeare production! This time it's the very funny "The Merry Wives of Windsor." Ingeniously directed by James Bell who knows how to bring out the comedic genius of Shakespeare, and superbly enacted by a wide range of comic characters, this play deserves full houses and appreciative applause.

Many of Shakespeare's plays operate on parallels and contrasts (in character behaviour) based around a single theme that ties it all together. By this, the audience can see how we should behave in any given situation. We are shown what to do and what not to do. In this case, the theme weaves through several "love" situations. We have marriages (stable and less so), we have jealousy, we have suitors for the virtuous maid, and we have trickery!

It's rather an unwieldy play with two distinct plot lines, but the director, James Bell, successfully teases out all the comic nuances that the play can bring to the audience. The scene pace is quick as farce often is, and the audience is addressed directly so it's kept in the intrigue. There's excellent use of the stage spaces (such a delight to have this particular venue) - with entrances in and through the audience. This keeps us all very involved. We are there - part of the action, part of the fun.

Shakespeare divided his characters into four main archetypes: the sovereign, the warrior, the carer and the trickster. In each of his plays, these archetypes will interact to bring out the humour, the tragedy and the humanity of the storyline. By having four key personality types, the play's shape has light and shade and a touch of authenticity. This light and shade moulds the action and draws us in. In "The Merry Wives of Windsor" the tricksters abound! Many characters are full of pranks and witticisms - all designed to entertain the audience. And indeed it does.

Arguably the most popular of Shakespeare's comic characters, Sir John Falstaff is staying in Windsor. Jordan Henare successfully brings out the dishonest and cowardly, boastful and rather narcissistic nature of this character. Financially tight, Falstaff decides he's so attractive to the ladies that he can restore his fortunes by "double-dealing" the seduction of the wives of two wealthy citizens. He sends Mistress Page (Steph Curtis)and Mistress Ford (Aria Harrison-Sparke) identical love letters. Outstanding performances from these two actresses who know how to share Shakespeare's words with us so that we hear enriched dialogue. Their credible characterisation and facial expression were entirely delicious in their delight in "paying him back". They won't give up until the "great fire of lust has melted him in his grease." The "washing basket" scene is well-executed!

Bess Brookes as lower status Mistress Quickly, Dr Caius' housekeeper, wins the audience over entirely. Her words might confuse some in the audience because she mixes up her English words quite often but Bess Brookes brilliantly copes with this difficulty with well-paced mischief making. She's wise in her own way. She knows it's "not good children should know any wickedness." She's the go-between for all of the intrigue between Mistress Page, Mistress Ford and Falstaff. She's also the go-between for all the suitors for the hand of Anne Page (Charlotte Heath). Mistress Quickly doesn't actually care who wins - as long as she gets paid.

Much of the humour comes in the somewhat ridiculous form of Anne's suitors. These include the handsome, foppish and foolish Abraham Slender (Stephen Curtis), and French-accented "Castellan king" Dr Caius (Christopher Raven). Their "duel" certainly captures the humour of the situation and clearly shows their natures! The third suitor (Shakespeare often has threes) is the handsome, genuine, well-spoken Fenton (Daniel Rundle).

However, a key element in the success in this play comes in the form of Mr. Ford. Outstanding skills displayed by Tobias Mangelsdorf who not only convincingly executes the part of the jealous husband, but also shows his versatility in creating the comically played (and variously accented) "Brook". Ford is a complex character. Tobias Mangelsdorf captures the essence of Shakespeare's words and plays all four archetypes - the sovereign (the head of his family), the warrior (fighting for his wife), the carer (he loves her really) and the trickster as Brook. "Brook" asks Falstaff to act as a go-between to Ford's wife on his behalf - to find out if she is indeed virtuous. Mangelsdorf's comic timing is superb, and his humanity well-played. He credibly captures the various moods of Ford who is embarrassed when he doesn't catch his wife out, and contrite in his realisation that "wives can be merry and honest too." The audience believes his final words when he says he is sorry and his love will remain "as firm as faith".

"The Merry Wives of Windsor" is a playful, laughter-filled, explosive, riotous romp with lively audience interaction. The talented cast and production crew work together to deliver a range of comedic layers- there's wit, farce, sexual innuendo, clowning, asides - and very wise Shakespeare's truths. Enjoy the fun! The play is on until February 18th (check which nights). Book at www.pumphouse.co.nz or 09 489 8360;




