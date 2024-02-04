Review: LADS ON THE ISLAND at Circa Theatre

The production runs at Circa Theatre 3 Feb - 2 Mar.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre Photo 1 Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre
Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre Photo 2 Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little Theatre
A Spectacle Of Pure Endurance THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE Comes To Underground Nz Photo 4 A Spectacle Of Pure Endurance THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE Comes To Underground Nz Theatres To Indulge In The Pain

Review: LADS ON THE ISLAND at Circa Theatre

As thunder and lightening struck the Wellington region, a "Tempest" like storm brewed with the premiere of Lads on the Island. The theatre was almost filled to capacity on opening night at Circa Two.

The story is a simple one. Prospero (Finley Hughes) has broken up with his girlfriend and his friend Ariel (Reon Bell) arrives to help him through his heartache. As he does, Prospero traps him on the island until he is not feeling sad. With visits from Prospero's sister and ex-girlfriend together with Ariel's boyfriend and mother (all played by Bronwyn Ensor) the reasons behind the break up are laid bare.

All performers were convincing in their roles. I particularly enjoyed Bronwyn Ensor's characterisation of Ariel's mother which stood out among the four roles she played. 

Circa Two is an intimate space and we are almost on the island with the performers. The director Ni Dekkers-Reihana keeps things moving along with well choreographed movement that always felt real. The set is simple but effective with the fridge taking a star turn in one of the few musical numbers in the show.

Some dialogue was difficult to hear and projection was an issue for Prospero with some lines not able to be heard above the background island sounds. There were some Shakespearean lines mixed in with the modern dialogue creating an interesting juxtaposition between the old and the new. It is also a very New Zealand play with Kiwi music, beers, and chips and dip all making an appearance.

The show was quite technical requiring precise timing, for the most part handled well by the tech operator Wren Glover. 

With a running time of 75 minutes without intermission, it is a relatively short play, but felt the perfect length for the subject matter. It is the true story of friendship above all else, so grab your BFF and get along to see it.




RELATED STORIES - New Zealand

1
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little Theatre Photo
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little Theatre

A touring show from a new New Zealand theatre company.

2
A Spectacle Of Pure Endurance THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE Comes To Underground Nz Photo
A Spectacle Of Pure Endurance THE BUTTERFLY WHO FLEW INTO THE RAVE Comes To Underground Nz Theatres To Indulge In The Pain

Oli Mathiesen with Lucy Lynch and Sharvon Mortimer present The Butterfly Who Flew Into The Rave, an endurance-based dance work to the seamless techno album Nocturbulous Behaviour by Suburban Knight.

3
Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre Photo
Review: MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre

What did our critic think of MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre? What makes any Shakespeare production superb is the director’s ability to recognise the themes within Shakespeare’s text - his extraordinary ability to bring his characters to life by a turn of phrase, a pun, the looks they share, by a breath they take, by the pause they make, the jokes they make.

4
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre Photo
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre

What did our critic think of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre? It’s the second night of the Shoreside’s 28th Summer Shakespeare in the Park  – and indeed,  it’s an ideally warm midsummer evening with clear skies and stars – and an enthusiastic audience awaits -  filled with anticipation.

From This Author - Neil Brewer

I am a Wellingtonian born and bred and have been involved in theatre for the last 30 years, mostly on stage, but have done some technical and backstage roles.  I come from a musical background wi... (read more about this author)

Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little TheatreReview: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little Theatre
Interview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to TheatreInterview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to Theatre

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

New Zealand SHOWS

Recommended For You