Review: LADS ON THE ISLAND at Circa Theatre

As thunder and lightening struck the Wellington region, a "Tempest" like storm brewed with the premiere of Lads on the Island. The theatre was almost filled to capacity on opening night at Circa Two.

The story is a simple one. Prospero (Finley Hughes) has broken up with his girlfriend and his friend Ariel (Reon Bell) arrives to help him through his heartache. As he does, Prospero traps him on the island until he is not feeling sad. With visits from Prospero's sister and ex-girlfriend together with Ariel's boyfriend and mother (all played by Bronwyn Ensor) the reasons behind the break up are laid bare.

All performers were convincing in their roles. I particularly enjoyed Bronwyn Ensor's characterisation of Ariel's mother which stood out among the four roles she played.

Circa Two is an intimate space and we are almost on the island with the performers. The director Ni Dekkers-Reihana keeps things moving along with well choreographed movement that always felt real. The set is simple but effective with the fridge taking a star turn in one of the few musical numbers in the show.

Some dialogue was difficult to hear and projection was an issue for Prospero with some lines not able to be heard above the background island sounds. There were some Shakespearean lines mixed in with the modern dialogue creating an interesting juxtaposition between the old and the new. It is also a very New Zealand play with Kiwi music, beers, and chips and dip all making an appearance.

The show was quite technical requiring precise timing, for the most part handled well by the tech operator Wren Glover.

With a running time of 75 minutes without intermission, it is a relatively short play, but felt the perfect length for the subject matter. It is the true story of friendship above all else, so grab your BFF and get along to see it.