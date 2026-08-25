Previews: TAPE at DOLPHIN THEATRE, Auckland

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Motive, Memory and Perception

Stephen Belber's Tape, the latest offering from The Dolphin Theatre's fledgling Studio programme, opens tonight for a limited but memorable five show run. Directed by Richard Martin (The Dolphin's London Suite) and starring Kieran Bennett (The Dolphin's The Spider's Web), Chris Wheeler (Foolish Wit's The Glass Menagerie) and Zara Gilbert (Phoenix Theatre's The Pink Hammer), Tapefeatures a sharp script that packs a strong emotional punch in just 75 minutes.

A decade after graduation and on the eve of his big premiere, Jon, an aspiring filmmaker, reconnects with Vince, his best friend from high school. Fueled by drugs, alcohol, and nostalgia, the two reminisce about Amy Randall, the girl they both dated, and how it all went wrong, until eventually a long buried truth is finally brought to light. The night is further complicated by the sudden arrival of their mutual ex, who proves to be another formidable player in a series of dangerous mind games.

Beneath this play’s suspenseful, high-stakes surface, Tape examines questions of motive, memory, truth and perception, forcing audiences to confront the stories we tell each other (and ourselves) in order to reinforce our own personal narratives. It's a deeply relevant story that is sure to spur conversations among audiences.

Tape runs for one week only from 26-29 August only at The Dolphin Theatre in Onehunga. Tickets available on The Dolphin website:

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