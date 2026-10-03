Review: ANYTHING GOES at Selwyn Theatre

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The S.S. American sets sail out of the Selwyn Theatre this week only with the classic Cole Porter musical Anything Goes presented by Selwyn Community Arts Theatre.

Romantic complications and dramatic irony aplenty, runs rapidly aboard the S.S. American. Nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Maddie Reid), boards the boat only to find her lover Billy Crocker aboard. Unfortunately, he does not have a ticket and is only running errands for his boss before the ship leaves. Reno seizes the moment, and she proposes. He announces he is in love with another woman, Hope Harcourt (Taylah Waka), who is also setting sail with her fiance, Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Matt Waters). When Billy gets involved with gangster Moonface Martin (Cris Leal-Schwenke) and his moll Erma Loatour (Ruby Yukich), Billy is able to secure a ticket. However, due to a case of mistaken identity, Billy has to stow away instead and chaos follows him everywhere as he fights for Hope, the love of his life.

The production's set design by Gordon Cross is transformative and dynamic. A revolve, operated by three crew members, transported the audience below deck to character's cabins and the ship’s brig (jail). As much beauty as there is in live theatre, there is always the risk of unforeseen accidents. It is always unfortunate when these things occur, particularly on opening night. The cast displayed the ultimate improvisation and example of ‘the show must go on’, when a large part of the set got caught in the turn table. Despite the set piece taking up a significant part of the stage for the remainder of the show, the performers were able to professionally continue as if it was not hindering them in the slightest. ‘The show must go on', and on it did!

Costuming is successful when it is instantly telling of the time and place the story is set. June Renwick successfully achieved this with her beautiful styling of the cast, transporting them back to the 1930s. It is another commendable layer if the clothing is so gorgeous that one wants to borrow them for your own wardrobe. And there were many ensembles that I would love for my closet!

Maddie Reid as Reno Sweeney

Maddie Reid gave a seemingly effortless performance as Reno Sweeney, flawlessly executing the triple threat lead role. Reid particularly showed off her star quality and stamina in ‘Anything Goes’. The final song of the first act is a showstopper for a reason. And Selwyn Community Arts Theatre honoured it with precision and passion. Reid led the entire cast through the song like a shining beacon, alongside a large number of the cast who swapped their character shoes for tap shoes and wowed the entire audience.

Benjamin Carrigan as Billy Crocker and Taylah Waka as Hope Harcourt

Benjamin Carrigan carried the show as Billy with a sincere determination and drive. Carrigan had the most marvellous voice to match the romantic male lead, and occasionally got to show off his skilled dancing. Taylah Waka brought the debutant Hope Harcourt to life in a way that genuinely displayed her internal turmoil between duty and desire. Waka's gentle singing was mesmerising, notably in 'Goodbye, little dream'. The composure of Hope was complimented perfectly with the goofy and loveable charm that Matt Waters infused into Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Matt Waters as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Maddie Reid as Reno Sweeney

Rob Ashcroft brought a sense of glee every time he took the stage as Elisha J. Whitney, emulating the buffoonish tycoon superbly. Ashcroft quickly cemented himself as a comedian, but caught some of the audience by surprise with his great singing. Kate Janes did a wonderful job portraying the overly dramatic and overbearing mother in Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt.

Rob Ashcroft as Elisha J.Whitney

Kate Janes as Mrs. Evangeline Harcourt and Harry Gill as the Captain



Maddie Reid as Reno Sweeney and Cris Leal-Schwenke as Moonface Martin

Cris Leal-Schwenke perfectly portrayed the Moonface Martin that makes you connect with the gangster, despite being a gangster. Leal-Schwenke performed every beat of physical and verbal comedy to a tee. This review would not be complete without mentioning the sensational starlet in Ruby Yukich as Erma Latour. Yukich comedically and charmingly commanded the stage in this supporting role, transforming into the wild and brassy moll. It is a shame that her solo number ‘Buddie Beware’ was overshadowed by the set mishap in the previous scene. Still, she filled the stage with her mighty presence, despite it having a unwelcome set piece laying upon it.



Ruby Yukich as Erma Latour and the sailors

This production is the epitome of what community theatre should be: a showcasing of extraordinary talent and pure love from all involved. It is a reminder of why I love being able to review theatre. Getting to see the range of experience taking the stage was a joy, as the cast was made up of first-timers to seasoned amateur pros as well as multi-generational families.

Tess Liew as Spit, Maddie Reid as Reno Sweeney, Roy Clements as Henry T. Dobson, Jay Jaafar as Dippy, Mia Montgomery, Daisy Chasemore and Geena Anderson as the Angels

Selwyn Community Arts Theatre's Anything Goes was a pure delight from overture to curtain call. So, don’t be like Billy, secure your ticket before the ship sets sail after its final show on 10th October 2026.





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