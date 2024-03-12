Review: A FAT GIRLS CRY at Te Auaha

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Fat Girl’s Cry is billed as a show about the importance of Plus Size Representation and Inclusion in the Musical Theatre Industry by taking a journey through Music, Singing, and Dance.

The show was created by Celia Macdonald as a result of a paper she wrote while studying at the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art (NASDA), looking at the bias against plus sized performers at a professional level. She first performed it at Bats in March last year and is now returning to Wellington for an encore season.

She has taken her findings and created a show that demonstrates that this bias is very real and needs to change.

This is not just a show about plus sized performers, it is about anyone who is "different" being excluded or prejudged, not just within theatre but in life.

It is a very personal story and one that anyone will be able to relate to. There were some situations that rang true, especially the casting of plus sized actors in the sidekick or funny role, never romantic.

There seemed to be some nerves at the beginning of the show with some awkward choreography moments, but the cast quickly got into their rhythm and the rest of the show moved at a fast pace.

I really enjoyed watching Celia as the lead and she was ably assisted by Jess Weston and Ollie Levy who both performed well, especially Jess when singing Green Finch and Linnet bird from Sweeney Todd-was a lovely moment for Jess to shine.

The best number for me was All that Jazz featuring all three of the cast tap dancing and singing-with Celia a star turn with her dancing skills.

Thought provoking, powerful and relatable for anyone who has ever felt out of place, this show earns a highly recommeded rating and deserves to be seen.