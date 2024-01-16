Previews: HYPERSPACE at ASB Waterfront Theatre

“True friendship is about being there for each other, no matter what.”

It’s 1990 in Aotearoa. Gloss is on the TV, David Hasselhoff is on the cover of Woman’s Day and entries are open for the New Zealand Aerobics Championships (sponsored by Miami Wine Cooler and Timotei shampoo, of course). The first prize of $10,000 is on the line and spots are quickly filling up.

Small-town girl Natalie Te Rehua is trying to make it in the big smoke, teaching aerobics while she dreams of dancing. With a bad-ass attitude, pūkana-on-point and dance-blood pulsing in her veins, she reluctantly teams up with Haka queen Tāwhai Pātai for the mixed doubles. Once they get in sync they decide to ditch the whole ’tits and teeth in rhythm’ routine and explode onto the dance floor with something no one has ever seen before. Haka-fusion!

There’s just one raru. Natalie has a secret that only her brother Sonny knows which could stop her from dancing and destroy her dreams. But how can she truly live if she can’t dance?

