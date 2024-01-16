Previews: HYPERSPACE at ASB Waterfront Theatre

A collaboration between Auckland Theatre Company and Te Pou Theatre. Proudly presented by MiNDFOOD.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Interview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to Theatre Photo 1 Interview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to Theatre
Talk Is Free Theatre Takes Three Productions to New Zealand Photo 2 Talk Is Free Theatre Takes Three Productions to New Zealand
Previews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts Centre Photo 3 Previews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts Centre
THE EFFECT Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in April Photo 4 THE EFFECT Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in April

Previews: HYPERSPACE at ASB Waterfront Theatre

“True friendship is about being there for each other, no matter what.”

It’s 1990 in Aotearoa. Gloss is on the TV, David Hasselhoff is on the cover of Woman’s Day and entries are open for the New Zealand Aerobics Championships (sponsored by Miami Wine Cooler and Timotei shampoo, of course). The first prize of $10,000 is on the line and spots are quickly filling up.

Small-town girl Natalie Te Rehua is trying to make it in the big smoke, teaching aerobics while she dreams of dancing. With a bad-ass attitude, pūkana-on-point and dance-blood pulsing in her veins, she reluctantly teams up with Haka queen Tāwhai Pātai for the mixed doubles. Once they get in sync they decide to ditch the whole ’tits and teeth in rhythm’ routine and explode onto the dance floor with something no one has ever seen before. Haka-fusion!

There’s just one raru. Natalie has a secret that only her brother Sonny knows which could stop her from dancing and destroy her dreams. But how can she truly live if she can’t dance?

Content written by ATC publicity. 



RELATED STORIES - New Zealand

1
Previews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts Centre Photo
Previews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts Centre

Move, move, shake, shake, now drop – Strictly Brown is a new clique on the block and they're here to bring the heat! Pring It On is a parody of the popular American cheerleading film, Bring It On (2000). Set against the backdrop of Polyfest, the story shines lights on the behind the scenes dramas of preparing for the world’s largest Secondary School’s Pacific Dance Festival.

2
Interview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to Theatre Photo
Interview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to Theatre

I sat down and interviewed this Wellington Community theatre icon this week-here is the result

3
THE EFFECT Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in April Photo
THE EFFECT Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in April

The Effect comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre this year. Performances run 16 April - 11 May, 2024.

4
RED, WHITE, AND BRASS Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Year Photo
RED, WHITE, AND BRASS Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Year

Red, White, and Brass comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre this year. Performances run 18 June - 6 July 2024.

From This Author - Glenda Pearce

Glenda Pearce is a highly experienced public speaking specialist # dynamic speaking #bodyworks #body communication # effective communication .  She  facilitates the development of confident,... Glenda Pearce">(read more about this author)

Previews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts CentrePreviews: PRING IT ON at Māngere Arts Centre
Review: REHEARSAL FOR MURDER at DOLPHIN Theatre, AucklandReview: REHEARSAL FOR MURDER at DOLPHIN Theatre, Auckland
Review: OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATREReview: OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE
Review: MISERY at Dolphin Theatre, AucklandReview: MISERY at Dolphin Theatre, Auckland

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

New Zealand SHOWS

Recommended For You