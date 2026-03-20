Previews: BROADWAY DREAMS at Rose Centre, Belmont

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BROADWAY'S PAST BY ITS FUTURE tells the history of Broadway, starting with the first true musical and ending with the latest Broadway hits. Be ready for information, unmissable numbers and a shared love of theatre!

Production numbers include memorable moments from WICKED, CHESS, WEST SIDE STORY, CHICAGO, ANYTHING GOES, LES MISERABLES et al.

Performers: Eden Oshri, Dari Kotlarsky, Bianca Munro Boga, Emma Searle, James Todd, Jesie Hitchens, Kaitlyn Darroch, Maui Hitchens, Milla Rodrigues-Birch, Tallulah Palmer O'Brien, Valentino Lopez. Many of these names will be familiar from productions in community theatres and National Youth Theatre shows.

Eden Oshri is an Auckland based actor, guitarist and performing artist. He has been invited to attend the Broadway Dreams New York Showcase in. November this year. This is an amazing opportunity to gain access to elite performing arts training br Broadway performers and creatives, and performing alongside them on a stage in front of the industry in New York City. This showcase will help to fund the expenses of this trip.