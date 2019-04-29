Nadia Reid, Liam Finn And Anna Coddington Perform With The APO

The past and the future of Kiwi music will be celebrated in June when beloved New Zealand musicians Nadia Reid, Liam Finn and Anna Coddington join the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra (APO) to perform some of our most iconic songs.



From Don McGlashan to Bic Runga, Prince Tui Teka to Crowded House, Dave Dobbyn and Lorde, Bayleys presents The NZ Mix Tape, in partnership with Auckland Live, is a musical compilation of who we are and where we live, reflecting memories of childhood, first loves, first flats, special places and the milestones that mark our lives as New Zealanders.



Under the stars of the beautiful Civic, the trio will perform a selection of their own songs alongside New Zealand classics, accompanied by a full orchestra. The songs have been selected by the performers - they've each chosen songs which mean something to them, or songs which contributed in a meaningful way to the soundtrack of their lives, growing up in New Zealand.



Conducted by David Kay, the setlist includes The Mutton Birds' 'Anchor Me', 'Four Seasons in One Day' by Crowded House, Nadia Reid's 'Call the Days' and 'Beside You' by Dave Dobbyn.



Nadia Reid is one of New Zealand's most evocative and profound young songwriters, celebrated for her intimate musical soundscape and unique voice. Her two albums, Listen to Formation, Look for the Signs and latest, Preservation, have received wide acclaim at home in New Zealand and internationally, and her third album is due for release in April.



Liam Finn has been described as a musical chameleon. At 14 he played guitar and drums in his father Neil Finn's first solo outing before forming his teenage band Betchadupa in the early 2000s. In 2018 he released his first collaborative album with his father, entitled Lightsleeper. The cinematic album full of beautiful and personal songs featured members of the Finn family, Connan Mockasin and Mick Fleetwood, and paved the way to a new adventure for the Finns, touring the world as a family band.



Anna Coddington is deeply regarded for her enchanting live performances, a voice which "flows perfectly from soft to grunty", and for her songwriting prowess which has seen her in the prestigious Silver Scroll songwriting award Top 20 list four times. Attendees at the APO season announcement event will remember her stunning performance of 'Anchor Me'.



Bayleys presents The NZ Mix Tape is on for one night only, Tuesday 11 June, at The Civic. It is presented in partnership with Auckland Live as part of the Auckland Live Cabaret Season, full programme to be announced Tuesday 30 April.





