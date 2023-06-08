KING LEAR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Month

Performances run 13 June - 9 July.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
MANU MALO Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month Photo 3 MANU MALO Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month
KING LEAR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Month Photo 4 KING LEAR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Month

KING LEAR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre This Month

Having built an empire, the ageing Lear is poised to abdicate his crown. When he challenges his children to compete for his land, his favourite refuses to play the game. Civilisation is thrust to the edge of chaos and Lear, broken by his own vanity, will be forced to confront who he is for the very first time.

Tender, violent, moving, humbling, King Lear navigates the complexities and contradictions of human nature like no other piece of storytelling. At a time when we are all reconsidering the role of monarchy, Shakespeare’s great meditation on succession, family and country couldn’t be more potent.

Michael Hurst, one of Aotearoa’s greatest exponents of Shakespeare, takes the crown. Renowned for his boldly theatrical contemporary productions, this iconic artist will be joined by a large ensemble cast and a celebrated design team. Using the full majesty of the ASB Waterfront Theatre, they’ll bring to life this poetic and powerful masterpiece. Expect everything.

“Who is it that can tell me who I am?”

“It is a story of its time but also of all times. You only have to look at the politics in the world today to see Lear-type figures, secure in their power, making the wrong decisions while surrounded by those that would flatter them in the pursuit of their own advancement.” – London Theatre 1

Michael Hurst has been preparing for his Lear for decades. It will be a blazing performance by one of our greats in the role of a lifetime. Boldly adapting the ASB Waterfront Theatre for traverse staging, this will be one for the ages.” – Jonathan Bielski




RELATED STORIES - New Zealand

1
MANU MALO Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month Photo
MANU MALO Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month

A debris of memories reveals the accumulation of community and the evolution of language from the tongue through the body. For Tapu, this language mimics the climate of the ocean and sky, dancing and speaking in the rhythm of nature’s song, sitting close to the earth, holding it close to the chest and listening to the ocean wash dreams ashore.

2
Review: THE SEX FIEND BY STEPHEN SINCLAIR AND DANNY MULHERON at Waiuku Theatre Group Photo
Review: THE SEX FIEND BY STEPHEN SINCLAIR AND DANNY MULHERON at Waiuku Theatre Group

What did our critic think of THE SEX FIEND BY STEPHEN SINCLAIR AND DANNY MUKHERON at Waiuku Theatre Group?

3
Review: THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at Howick Little Theatre Photo
Review: THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at Howick Little Theatre

What did our critic think of THE BOOK CLUB PLAY at Howick Little Theatre?

4
Review: NOISES OFF at Papakura Theatre Company Photo
Review: NOISES OFF at Papakura Theatre Company

Noises off is about a brilliantly farcical play called Nothing On within a play; complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, passionate affairs, out-of-control egos and a bottle of booze.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

New Zealand SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Switzerland
ASB Waterfront Theatre (9/19-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Things That Matter
ASB Waterfront Theatre (8/11-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Lear
ASB Waterfront Theatre (6/13-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Basmati Bitch
Q Theatre (7/11-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You