BWW Feature: THAT BLOODY WOMAN - YOUTH EDITION Comes to Christchurch



Young New Zealand performers will collaborate with industry professionals from Aotearoa on a new youth edition of Aotearoa's own hit musical "That Bloody Woman."

This April sees the opportunity for a select group of young New Zealander performers aged 16 - 23 years to take part in an exciting week-long pilot workshop of Aotearoa's own hit musical "That Bloody Woman" from Monday 26th April - Friday 30th April 2022, in Ōtautahi (Christchurch)

Kate Sheppard is back. New Zealand's favourite daughter is one of the most important figures in the history of suffrage and women's rights and now she has her own musical written by Luke di Somma and Gregory Cooper!

From humble beginnings in a tent in Christchurch, NZ, TBW went on to become a nationwide sellout smash. "Like Hamilton for the US, That Bloody Woman is the musical NZ didn't know it needed."

It may be a Kiwi story, but it's also a universal one - a story of how one person can start a movement to change the world. This is more than history, this is HER story.

What better way is there to learn about Aotearoa's own first lady Kate Sheppard than through musical theatre. This adaption for youth is even more important given that from 2022 Aotearoa's National Curriculum will include New Zealand Histories. The new curriculum content will embrace the histories of all the people who live in Aotearoa New Zealand and encourage schools and kura to develop local curriculum and marau ā-kura that reflect the histories of their communities.

"This is a truly amazing opportunity for New Zealand's young performers to work alongside industry recognised practitioners on a truly 'kiwi' musical," according to Emma Bishop, Managing Director StageAntics.

That Bloody Woman - Youth Edition is a new musical to be adapted for youth performers, high school seniors and societies for performers aged up to 25 years and maybe available for licensing in the future through Music Theatre International - Australasia

"MTI Australasia is so excited to be able to support the development of up-and-coming musical theatre stars in New Zealand. We can't wait to see what they create during the Pilot week," says Stuart Hendricks, Managing Director of Music Theatre International (Australasia).

The pilot program is coordinated by StageAntics in association with Music Theatre International -Australasia and Amici Trust's Junior Theatre NZ, with the pilot workshop facilitated by industry recognised professionals including direction by Emma Bishop, musical theatre producer, educator,director, performer; Andy Manning, performer, musician, accompanist, and the Associate Musical Director for the New Zealand premiere of That Bloody Woman in 2015; Hillary Moulder, performer, dancer, choreographer whose credits include Jersey Boys, The Court Theatre, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Court Theatre, A Fine Romance JTM Productions.

The pilot programmes and workshops offers young people who love musicals the opportunity to be part of a process that mirrors the demands of developing a musical in the professional theatre world.

Rehearsals are fast-paced and intense. The workshop culminates in a staged presentation of the show.

Registrations to be a performer are now open at https://forms.gle/6j5xxRv4y3mnDLfQ9