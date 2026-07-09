 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven

The Mel Brooks classic will be directed by John Posada at the Engleside Avenue venue.

By:
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven

Surflight Theatre is presenting Young Frankenstein, the hit musical comedy by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, now through July 26 in Beach Haven.

Based on Brooks' beloved 1974 film, Young Frankenstein brings the legendary comedy to the stage with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, the Tony Award-winning collaborators behind the Broadway smash The Producers.

The musical follows Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen"), the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who unexpectedly inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. Reluctantly traveling to the eerie castle, Frederick soon finds himself drawn into his grandfather's experiments with the help of a hunchbacked assistant, an eccentric lab assistant, and a mysterious housekeeper. As chaos ensues, the story blends classic horror tropes with Brooks' signature humor, memorable songs, and outrageous comedy.

Young Frankenstein runs July 7–26, 2026, at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Surflight Theatre
Upcoming Shows
Urinetown
10/16 - 10/17/2026
Recent Articles
New Jersey Play Lab Will Present ALL EXITS! Statewide Play Reading Series
New Jersey Play Lab Will Present ALL EXITS! Statewide Play Reading Series
5/15/2026
Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

Mean Girls: High School Version in New Jersey Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
Almost Floyd in New Jersey Almost Floyd
Williams Center (7/11-7/11)
Me and My Girl in New Jersey Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
Sense and Sensibility in New Jersey Sense and Sensibility
duCret Center of Art (7/10-7/12)
What the Constitution Means to Me in New Jersey What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/The Stanley Center (7/11-7/12) PHOTOS
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák in New Jersey Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/20-2/20)
MrBallen: Lights out Live in New Jersey MrBallen: Lights out Live
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (10/08-10/08)
42nd Street in New Jersey 42nd Street
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/08-5/16)
Evan Sherman in New Jersey Evan Sherman
Morris Museum (8/13-8/13)
Merrily We Roll Along in New Jersey Merrily We Roll Along
St. Luke's Episcopal Church (8/20-8/23)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets