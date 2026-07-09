YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN to Open at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven
The Mel Brooks classic will be directed by John Posada at the Engleside Avenue venue.
Surflight Theatre is presenting Young Frankenstein, the hit musical comedy by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, now through July 26 in Beach Haven.
Based on Brooks' beloved 1974 film, Young Frankenstein brings the legendary comedy to the stage with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and a book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, the Tony Award-winning collaborators behind the Broadway smash The Producers.
The musical follows Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen"), the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, who unexpectedly inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. Reluctantly traveling to the eerie castle, Frederick soon finds himself drawn into his grandfather's experiments with the help of a hunchbacked assistant, an eccentric lab assistant, and a mysterious housekeeper. As chaos ensues, the story blends classic horror tropes with Brooks' signature humor, memorable songs, and outrageous comedy.
Young Frankenstein runs July 7–26, 2026, at Surflight Theatre in Beach Haven.
|
Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
|
Almost Floyd
Williams Center (7/11-7/11)
|
Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
|
Sense and Sensibility
duCret Center of Art (7/10-7/12)
|
What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/The Stanley Center (7/11-7/12) PHOTOS
|
Gil Shaham Plays Dvořák
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/20-2/20)
|
MrBallen: Lights out Live
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (10/08-10/08)
|
42nd Street
Algonquin Arts Theatre (5/08-5/16)
|
Evan Sherman
Morris Museum (8/13-8/13)
|
Merrily We Roll Along
St. Luke's Episcopal Church (8/20-8/23)