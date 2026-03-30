Tito Puente Jr. Will Perform at the Wilkins Theatre in April

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Kean Stage has announced that Tito Puente Jr., son of legendary American salsa and Latin jazz musician Tito Puente, will perform on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union, N.J. 07083).

Always honoring his father’s legacy, Tito Puente, Jr. has also made a name for himself as one of the most exciting Latin musicians touring today. Tito Puente Jr. carries his father with him – imprinted on his physical being and locked in his soul. It’s in his looks, his joy, and his music. Tito Jr. is on a passionate mission, determined to nurture the musical legacy left by his father.

Tito Jr. reveres the magnificent, lasting impact his father had on our musical lives. “People who don’t know anything about Latin music know my father and people always, always smile when they say my father’s name,” he confides. “That is a very special gift I have been given.”

Joining Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin Jazz Orchestra on stage will be the Eddie Torres All-Star Dancers , bringing the energy, elegance, and spirit of mambo to life in a thrilling fusion of live music and world‑class dance.

“This performance is more than a concert—it’s a celebration,” said Steve Cochran, Manager of Kean Stage. “Tito Puente Jr. carries forward an extraordinary musical legacy, and with Eddie Torres and the All-Star Dancers joining him, audiences can expect an electrifying night of music, rhythm, and dance. It’s an invitation to feel the joy, movement, and cultural richness of Latin jazz in its full glory.”